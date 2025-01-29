Top 25 national high school boys basketball rankings (1/29/2024)
Amid any suspected late-January high school basketball doldrums, the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country faced off, McDonald's All-American teams were minted and still yet, there was movement in High School on SI's national rankings in Wednesday's update.
Burger Boy Cameron Boozer, a 5-star Duke commit, led top-ranked Columbus to its second mountaintop-minting victory over No. 2 Montverde, which solidified the Explorers' positioning atop the country.
Oak Park, the top-ranked team in Missouri, makes its debut amid a series of lopsided wins.
Who else rose, fell, dropped and debuted? Scroll down for the latest update.
Check out the National Player of the Year watchlist for 2024-25 along with the preseason SI Six All-American team.
(Senior reporter Tarek Fattal contributed to this report)
TOP 25 NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
January 29, 2025
1. Columbus (Fla.)
Record: 19-3 | TEAM PAGE
Cameron Boozer put up 25 points and 14 boards to fuel a 20-point win over No. 2 Montverde, the Explorers' second win over the defending national champion Eagles.
2. Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Record: 13-4 | TEAM PAGE
The Eagles are on a two-game skid after dropping consecutive games to AZ Compass Prep and No. 1 Columbus with a chance to snap it coming Friday against Windermere Prep.
3. Prolific Prep (Calif.)
2023-24 record: 20-5 | TEAM PAGE
What a week for the Crew: Thumped Dream City Christian by 17 and saw Niko Bundalo and Darryn Peterson minted McDonald's All-Americans.
4. San Antonio Brennan (Tex.)
Record: 24-2 | TEAM PAGE
The Bears are eyeing a near-perfect regular season amid a 13-game win streak, most recently a 49-point district win over O'Connor. Five-star guard Kingston Flemings is averaging 20.7 points, seven assists, seven boards and 2.8 steals per game.
5. Harvard-Westlake (Calif.)
Record: 23-1 | TEAM PAGE
The Wolverines defeated Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks 73-63 thanks to the rise of 2025 wing Isaiah Carroll, who is emerging as part of the team's monster trio with Nik Khamenia and Joe Sterling. The Wolverines then beat No. 24 Sierra Canyon 63-52 on Tuesday night.Khamenia was named a McDonald's All-American.
6. Gonzaga College (D.C.)
Record: 20-2 | TEAM PAGE
The complete Purple Eagles continue to assert themselves atop the WCAC with wins over nationally ranked St. John's (69-59), DeMatha (74-62) and Paul VI (61-58).
7. IMG Academy (Fla.)
Record: 15-4 | TEAM PAGE
Escaped with a win over DME Academy, 65-63, to rebound from a two-game skid.
8. Eastvale Roosevelt (Calif.)
Record: 25-2 | TEAM PAGE
After falling to Gonzaga (D.C.) at the Hoophall, Roosevelt bounces back with a quality win over Bishop Gorman (NV) at the Nike Extravaganza. Brayden Burries named McDonald's All-American.
9. Utah Prep (Utah)
Record: 17-5
BYU-bound soon-to-be millionaire AJ Dybantsa and Utah Prep dropped a 14-point loss to No. 2 Montverde. They've taken their lumps, but who would want them in a loser-out scenario?
10. Dynamic Prep (Tex.)
Record: 22-3 | TEAM PAGE
The Texas-based Jermaine O'Neal-led prep school keeps rolling with a near-50-point win over Riviera Prep on Friday.
11. Perry (Ariz.)
Record: 17-2 | TEAM PAGE
After dropping a 10-point loss to No. 1 Columbus, the Pumas rebounded with a 66-48 thumping of Brophy College Prep.
12. St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Record: 21-3 | TEAM PAGE
The Braves are rolling at the right time after getting top junior Brandon McCoy back in the lineup. SJB has games against Santa Margarita, Mater Dei and JSerra still on the schedule.
13. Brewster Academy (N.H.)
Record: 19-2 | TEAM PAGE
Stormed back from a double-digit deficit to beat No. 13 Link Academy thanks to Sebastian Willkins' 19 points, 12 boards and game-winner. The Bobcats have won seven straight since a Dec. 21 loss to Utah Prep.
14. Link Academy (Mo.)
Record: 16-5 | TEAM PAGE
The Lions rebounded from a two-point loss to No. 14 Brewster Academy by beating Shawnee Mission. High School on SI preseason All-American Chris Cenac Jr. is Link's McDonald's All-American.
15. Grayson (Ga.)
Record: 20-2 | TEAM PAGE
The Rams have won three straight since losing to Sierra Canyon at Hoophall, most recently an 87-58 thumping of Grovetown to remain undefeated (9-0) and on top of Georgia Class 6A Region 4.
16. Paul VI (Va.)
Record: 15-3 | TEAM PAGE
The Panthers' 47-game WCAC regular season win streak ended Tuesday night with a 61-58 loss to No. 6 Gonzaga College.
17. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (Calif.)
Record: 18-4 | TEAM PAGE
The Knights have lost two of their last three, but the biggest piece of news for Notre Dame is the status of Rutgers commit Lino Mark, who scored 24 points in a win over Alemany on Wednesday, but only played the opening four minuts of Friday's game against Harvard-Westlake.
The speedy PG has been dealing with a hamstring injury. His return is in question.
18. Hoover (Ala.)
Record: 29-0 | TEAM PAGE
Hoover's unbeaten season stayed intact thanks in part to an overtime win over Heritage Christian (California) in Alaska.
19. Fishers (Ind.)
Record: 16-0 | TEAM PAGE
The Tigers' undefeated season continued with lopsided wins over Avon and Carroll. Jason Gardner Jr. and Justin Kirby had 15 points apiece against Carroll.
20. Allen (Tex.)
Record: 26-1 | TEAM PAGE
The UIL power's win streak is up to 18 after a 26-point win over Prosper on Tuesday. Senior guard Trenton Pane continues to lead the way.
21. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
Record: 13-5 | TEAM PAGE
Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony continued to look the part and fellow four-star Nigel James (Marquette) helped LuHi extend its win streak to 10 with a pair of 25-plus point wins.
22. Mt. Zion Prep Academy (Md.)
Record: 17-1 | TEAM PAGE
Escaped with a narrow 58-57 win over Huntington Expression Prep on Tuesday ahead of a strong test against D.C. power Sidwell Friends on Saturday.
23. DeMatha (Md.)
Record: 16-5 | TEAM PAGE
The Stags lost to PVI and Gonzaga Prep in the span of a week, but beat Springdale Prep by 20 and Bishop McNamara by three amid a 4-4 start in the vaunted WCAC.
24. Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Record: 18-4 | TEAM PAGE
The Trailblazers were playing their best ball ahead of a loss to Harvard-Westlake Tuesday night on the road, which snapped a seven-game win streak. Senior point guard Gavin Hightower led Sierra Canyon to a nice win over Crespi last week.
25. Oak Park (Mo.)
Record: 15-1 | TEAM PAGE
The top-ranked team in Missouri continues to prove its billing thanks in large part to a tremendous season from Corbin Allen, a three-star shooting guard committed to San Diego.
DROPPED
DePaul Prep (20-3) (Ill.)
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @Andy Buhler
-- Tarek Fattal | tarek@scorebooklive.com | @Tarek_Fattal