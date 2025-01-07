Uriah Tenette, Taylee Phelps voted High School on SI National Athletes of the Week (12/30/2024)
Congratulations to Prescott (Arizona) senior Uriah Tenette and Freeman (Washington) junior Taylee Phelps for being voted High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week and Girls Athlete of the Week, respectively, for Dec. 23-29.
Tenette, a point guard, scored 54 points in a 93-87 overtime victory over Chatsworth (California).
Phelps put up 29 points as Freeman blew by Kellogg, 64-31.
Tenette earned 55.58 percent of the vote, beating out Jake Karp of Egg Harbor (New Jersey), who earned 33.51 percent.
The National Boys Athlete of the Week poll received more than 40,000 votes.
Phelps (57.85 percent) finished above runner-up Tyarah Woody of Highlands (Pennsylvania). Woody got 39.29 percent of the vote.
The National Girls Athlete of the Week poll received more than 40,000 votes.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Here were the top five vote-getters in each poll:
National Boys Athlete of the Week voting
1. Uriah Tenette, sr., Prescott (Arizona) basketball
Tenette is a UC San Diego signee. He received 55.58 percent of the vote.
2. Jake Karp, sr., Egg Harbor (New Jersey) basketball
Karp finished with 22 points and 13 assists as Egg Harbor took down Clearview, 86-74. He received 33.51 percent of the vote.
3. Brady Lam, sr., William Monroe (Virginia) basketball
Lam couldn’t be stopped in a 73-63 victory over Monticello, putting up 49 points and 19 rebounds. He received 7.88 percent of the vote.
4. Khamai Orange, sr., Delco Christian (Pennsylvania) basketball
Orange netted 28 points — including the 1,000th of his Delco Christian career, in a 67-65 win over Nazareth Area. He received 2.05 percent of the vote.
5. Eric Kubel, sr., Canyon (California) basketball
Kubel buried a school-record nine 3-pointers en route to 38 points in a 109-41 win over Duarte. He received 0.54 percent of the vote.
National Girls Athlete of the Week voting
6. Taylee Phelps, jr., Freeman (Washington) basketball
Phelps was back at it last week with a 46-point performance. She received 57.85 percent of the vote.
7. Tyarah Woody, sr., Highlands (Pennsylvania) basketball
Woody poured in 33 points as Highlands defeated Southmoreland, 67-50. She received 39.29 percent of the vote.
8. Kamilla Basyrova, fr., Valencia (California) basketball
Basyrova tallied 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 63-36 rout of Arleta. Just before Christmas, the freshman scored 40 points in a loss to St. Joseph. She received 2.35 percent of the vote.
9. Kate Schat, sr., Cardinal Newman (California) basketball
Schat made a pair of free throws in the final seconds to lift Cardinal Newman over JSerra, 54-53. The senior finished with 27 points, five rebounds and three assists. She received 0.06 percent of the vote.
10. Caitlyn Holmes, sr., Ellet (Ohio) basketball
Holmes, a Kent State signee, scored 36 points in a 70-68 loss to Streetsboro. She received 0.04 percent of the vote.
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports