Vote: Who should be High School Sports on SI National Athlete of the Week? (9/9/2024)
Each week during the fall sports season, SBLiive/SI will gather the best high school performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI's National High School Athlete of the Week for Sept. 2-8. Voting closes on Monday, Sept. 16, at 11:59 (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
SBLive/SI National High School Athlete of the Week candidates
Moses Adelowo, sr., Denton Braswell (Texas) football
Adelowo had 18 carries for 253 yards and four touchdowns as Denton Braswell dropped a heart-breaker with Northwest Eaton, 49-42.
Bryce Baker, sr., East Forsyth (North Carolina) football
Baker, a four-star North Carolina commit, completed 29 of 38 passes for 482 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-14 win over A.C. Reynolds. He also had a TD on the ground.
Kris Baldwin, sr., Mazama (Oregon) football
Baldwin needed just 17 carries to run for 342 yards and four touchdowns as Mazama drilled Klamath Union, 55-24.
Milo Benitos, so., Rock Creek Academy (Indiana) boys soccer
Benitos netted a school-record seven goals in a 12-3 victory over Lanesville.
Amy Boller, sr., Mount Academy (New York) volleyball
Boller tallied 29 kills — including the 1,000th of her Mount Academy career — 12 digs and two blocks in a five-set win over defending Class A state champion Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake.
Caroline Coulter, jr., Decatur (Alabama) volleyball
Coulter had 24 kills in a five-set victory over Orange Beach.
Raegan Dillon, jr., St. John Paul II (Massachusetts) girls soccer
Dillon scored four goals — including the 50th of her St. John Paul II career — in an 8-1 thrashing of Falmouth Academy.
Noah Figueroa, sr., East Lee (Florida) football
Figueroa recorded six sacks and scored a defensive touchdown in a 26-7 win over Estero.
Alvin Henderson, sr., Elba (Alabama) football
Henderson, a four-star Auburn commit, had 40 carries for 435 yards and 10 touchdowns — a new Alabama single-game record — in a marathon 80-78 loss to McKenzie. It was the highest scoring game in state history.
Jack Linden, jr., Guerin Catholic (Indiana) football
Linden was a workhorse in a 53-34 win over Heritage Christian, carrying it 44 times for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
Kristijan Loncar, sr., Jefferson (New Jersey) boys soccer
Loncar netted five goals as Jefferson blanked High Point, 5-0.
Molli Magana, sr., Windsor (Colorado) softball
Magana went 2 for 3 with two home runs, seven RBIs and two runs scored in a 14-0 shutout of Rocky Mountain.
Zeke Martinez, sr., Meridian (Idaho) football
Martinez completed 25 of 34 passes for 322 yards and three touchdowns while running for 41 yards and three more scores as Meridian held off rival Mountain View, 46-34.
Amanda Mendoza, sr., El Paso (Texas) volleyball
Mendoza had 59 assists in a five-set comeback win over Pebble Hills.
Isaiah Oudman, sr., Lynden (Washington) football
Oudman, an Eastern Washington commit, caught 12 passes for 234 yards — a new Lynden single-game record for a tight end — and a pair of touchdowns in a 28-24 victory over Ferndale.
Jaylyn Powell, sr., West Haven (Connecticut) girls soccer
Powell netted five goals — four in the second half — as West Haven secured a 5-5 draw with Hamden.
Montavin Quisenberry, sr., Boyle County (Kentucky) football
Quisenberry, a West Virginia commit, ran for 141 yards and three touchdowns, threw a 69-yard TD pass on a trick play and recorded a key interception on defense as Boyle County stunned Ohio’s St. Edward, 38-21.
Ran Sawyer, sr., Dixie (Utah) football
Sawyer had 24 carries for 300 yards and five touchdowns while also catching a TD as Dixie edged Hurricane, 41-35.
Brielle TenEyck, fr., Copenhagen (New York) girls soccer
TenEyck scored four goals in a 4-2 victory over General Brown.
Brayden Truman, jr., Alma (Michigan) boys soccer
Truman tallied five goals as Alma downed Valley Lutheran, 5-1.
Madrid Tucker, sr., Fort Myers (Florida) football
Tucker had four receptions for 189 and four touchdowns in a 55-28 win over Cypress Lake. The senior also picked off a pass on defense.
Connor Williams, sr., Stevens (South Dakota) boys soccer
Williams scored five goals in a 7-1 win over Sturgis.
Madden Williams, jr., St. John Bosco (California) football
Williams caught 10 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns as St. John Bosco downed Sierra Canyon, 38-28.
Preston Wright, sr., Chaminade-Madonna (Florida) football
Wright threw for 487 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-45 shootout victory over Plantation American Heritage.
