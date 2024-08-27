Bergen Catholic (NJ) vs. IMG Academy (FL) highlights Battle at the Beach 2024
As one high school football showcase ends in the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase, another one begins on the East Coast.
The fourth annual 'Battle at the Beach' high school football showcase takes place in both Ocean City and Egg Harbor, with the event featuring 14 games and includes some of the nation's top programs. Rumored guest appearances are social media star AJ Greene to 6-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick.
A couple of the national renowned programs taking part will go head-to-head at Carey Stadium in Ocean City, with SBLive/SI's Top 25 nationally-ranked No. 7 IMG Academy taking on No. 11 Bergen Catholic.
The Ascenders are smarting from a 35-34 loss to Corner Canyon last week and will look to turn things around against one of the top programs on the East Coast.
Down below is a schedule of all the games taking place in New Jersey this week:
Thursday at Ocean City
- West Deptford vs. Manchester Township, 10 am
- Mainland vs. Atlantic City, 12:45 pm
- Ocean City vs. Cinnaminson, 3:30 pm
- IMG (Fla.) vs. Bergen Catholic, 7:00 pm
Friday at Egg Harbor
- Schalick vs. Cedar Grove, 9:30 am
- Washington Township vs. Northern Highlands, 12 pm
- Cherokee vs. Middletown South, 2:30 pm
- Winslow vs. Montclair, 5:00 pm
- Millville vs. Holy Spirit, 7:30 pm
Saturday at Egg Harbor
- Highland vs. Southern, 9:30 am
- Pascack Valley vs. Rancocas Valley, 12:00 pm
- Oakcrest vs. Hammonton, 2:30 pm
- Cedar Creek vs. Camden Eastside, 5:00 pm
- Egg Harbor vs. West Windsor-Plainsboro North, 7:30 pm
