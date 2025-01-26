Bobby Acosta steps down as St. John Vianney (New Jersey) head football coach: Report
After just one successful season, Bobby Acosta is leaving his head coaching position at St. John Vianney.
According to a report by Asbury Park Press' Steven Falk, Acosta is stepping down as the Lancers' head football coach after one season at the helm. Acosta went 9-4 in 2024, leading St. John Vianney to the NJSIAA Non-Public B semifinals.
“As the head football coach at Saint John Vianney High School, I was deeply committed to the football program,’’ Acosta said via the report in a school press release. “Recently, I have had personal circumstances to attend to and felt it best to resign from my position.’’
According to Falk's report, it has been a revolving door when it comes to head coaches coming through St. John Vianney, with four different lead men in the last six seasons.
“Saint John Vianney High School is focused on moving forward for the benefit of its student-athletes and community,’’ St. John Vianney said in the release per the report. “Our foremost priority remains the spiritual, academic, and social development of our students and student-athletes. This sudden announcement was unexpected and we will begin the search for a new head coach immediately."
Acosta has coached at various stops along his coaching career, including many collegiate like Bucknell, Cornell, Delaware and Syracuse. Also has coached at IMG Academy, which its national head football coaching position opened up back on January 17th. Acosta went 8-0 in his lone season with the Ascenders.
In Acosta's six seasons as a high school head football coach, he owns an overall record of 48-44.
More From High School On SI
• NFL Hall Of Famer Ed Reed Named As Chamblee (Georgia) Offensive Coordinator
• Two Texas High School Football Head Coaches Mentioned As Possible Dallas Cowboys' HC Candidates
• 5 potential candidates to replace Billy Miller as IMG Academy national head football coach
• IMG Academy Has Begun Its Search for Billy Miller’s Replacement as Head Football Coach
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi