Bobby Acosta steps down as St. John Vianney (New Jersey) head football coach: Report

Acosta leaves the Lancers after just one season at the helm

Andy Villamarzo

SJV head coach Bobby Acosta leads his team during the St. John Vianney vs. Holmdel football game at Holmdel High School in Holmdel, NJ Friday, September 13, 2024.
SJV head coach Bobby Acosta leads his team during the St. John Vianney vs. Holmdel football game at Holmdel High School in Holmdel, NJ Friday, September 13, 2024. / Tanya Breen/Asbury Park Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After just one successful season, Bobby Acosta is leaving his head coaching position at St. John Vianney.

According to a report by Asbury Park Press' Steven Falk, Acosta is stepping down as the Lancers' head football coach after one season at the helm. Acosta went 9-4 in 2024, leading St. John Vianney to the NJSIAA Non-Public B semifinals.

“As the head football coach at Saint John Vianney High School, I was deeply committed to the football program,’’ Acosta said via the report in a school press release. “Recently, I have had personal circumstances to attend to and felt it best to resign from my position.’’

According to Falk's report, it has been a revolving door when it comes to head coaches coming through St. John Vianney, with four different lead men in the last six seasons.

“Saint John Vianney High School is focused on moving forward for the benefit of its student-athletes and community,’’ St. John Vianney said in the release per the report. “Our foremost priority remains the spiritual, academic, and social development of our students and student-athletes.  This sudden announcement was unexpected and we will begin the search for a new head coach immediately."

Acosta has coached at various stops along his coaching career, including many collegiate like Bucknell, Cornell, Delaware and Syracuse. Also has coached at IMG Academy, which its national head football coaching position opened up back on January 17th. Acosta went 8-0 in his lone season with the Ascenders.

In Acosta's six seasons as a high school head football coach, he owns an overall record of 48-44.

Published
Andy Villamarzo
