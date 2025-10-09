New Mexico High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Oct. 9, 2025
Las Cruces continues to flex its muscles and stay unbeaten while St. Michael's — also unbeaten — makes its Top 10 debut.
1. Las Cruces Bulldawgs (7-0)
Las Cruces flexed its muscles in a 56-6 win over Clovis. | BYE
2. Cleveland Storm (5-1)
The Storm rout Farmington 49-3. | vs. Cibola
3. Volcano Vista Hawks (5-1)
Hawks take down Piedra Vista 35-7. | at Farmington
4. Centennial Hawks (5-1)
Centennial finds a way against Alamogordo in a narrow 42-32 victory. | vs. Hobbs
5. Artesia Bulldogs (6-1)
Bulldogs boat raced Santa Teresa 58-0. | BYE
6. Hobbs Eagles (4-2)
Coming off a bye week. | vs. Centennial
7. La Cueva Bears (4-2)
The Bears defeated Eldorado 26-7. | at Los Lunas
8. Los Lunas Tigers (4-2)
The Tigers take down Albuquerque by two scores, 38-24. | vs. La Cueva
9. Rio Rancho (3-3)
A nice win over Cibola 25-15. | at Piedra Vista, Thursday
10. St. Michael's (7-0)
The Horsemen stay unbeaten after a 47-8 win over Hope Chrisitan, and make their Top 10 debut. | at West Las Vegas
2024 NEW MEXICO RECAP
CLEVELAND claims 6A title.
Cleveland High School (Rio Rancho) captured the Class 6A state championship with a 26–8 win over La Cueva, finishing the season with a 12–1 record.
STANDOUT PERFORMER: Juan Muñoz, Cleveland
Was named New Mexico Running Back of the Year; 1,107 rushing yards, 15 rushing TDs, 373 receiving yards, six receiving TDs, totaling 1,480 all‑purpose yards
ROSWELL wins 5A championship.
Roswell defeated Artesia 41–22 to secure the 5A crown and complete an 11–1 season.
STANDOUT PERFORMER: Ethan Conn, Artesia
Conn tallied 1,225 receiving yards, 17 receiving touchdowns; key contributor to Artesia’s title match appearance.
BLOOMFIELD dominates 4A.
Bloomfield shut out St. Pius X 62–28 in the Class 4A championship game, finishing a perfect 12–0.
STANDOUT PERFORMER: Peyton Duncan, Bloomfield
Duncan had 30 tackles, five interceptions, 14 pass deflections and an interception returned for a touchdown.
ST. MICHAEL’S edges Dexter in 3A.
The Horsemen dispatched Dexter 28–26 in a tightly contested Class 3A title match, completing a flawless 13–0 season.
TEXICO blanks Santa Rosa in 2A.
Texico ran away with the Class 2A championship, defeating Santa Rosa 50–0 and finishing 12–0.
MELROSE continues eight-man dominance.
Melrose (13–0) rolled past Mesilla Valley 62–12 in the 8‑Man championship, securing back-to-back titles.
LOGAN tops six-man division.
Logan (12–0) claimed the 6‑Man championship with a 54–14 victory over Grady, wrapping up an undefeated campaign.
