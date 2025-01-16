High School On SI 2024 All-State New York's Football Award Winners
There were first-time state champions, repeat winners - and some of the craziest games you will ever seen played anywhere on a football field this fall.
And now it is time for High School On SI New York to release its individual award winners, including the player and coach of the year honorees.
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI NEW YORK'S 2024 ALL-STATE INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNERS
Player of the Year: Crew Davis, RB, Iona Prep, Jr.
One of the best junior players in all of the Northeast was Davis for Iona Prep. Davis was tremendous out of the backfield, with the 6-foot, 205-pound tailback rushing for 1,350 yards and scoring 16 touchdowns. Also out of the backfield Davis impressed, catching 52 passes for 728 yards and seven touchdowns.
Offensive Player of the Year: Joseph Filardi, QB, Half Hollow Hills West, Sr.
Undoubtedly one of the best seasons of any player in the state was Filardi for Half Hollow Hills West. The dual-threat quarterback got it done through the air and on the ground, with Filardi completing 137-of-209 passes for 3,115 yards, 43 touchdowns and just three picks. On the ground, the senior rushed for 1,138 yards on 76 carries and scored 12 times. Also played defense and made 37 tackles and an interception.
Defensive Player of the Year: Moses Seketawa, DE, Hyde Park Roosevelt, Sr.
There was no better defensive edge rusher in the state than Seketawa for Roosevelt. The 6-foot-4, 208-pound defensive dynamo totaled 104 tackles, 29 going for a loss, 19 quarterback takedowns and a forced fumble. When it came to tackling ball carriers in the backfield, not many didn’t better than the senior.
Breakout Player of the Year: Adam Nunes, RB, South Park, Sr.
We feel like Nunes taking a state record and having the kind of season he had was reasons enough to put his name onto this list. The running back was tremndous, rushing for 2,468 yards on just 225 carries, averaging an incredible 11 yards per carry. Nunes also played defense and made 66 tackles and picking off three passes. What will be most remembered for Nunes was his 593-yard, 7-touchdown performance against Iroquois on Sep. 19.
Coach of the Year: Anthony DeMatteo, Somers
The Tuskers’ capped off a stellar 2024 campaign with a decisive NYSPHSAA Class A state championship behind the leadership of DeMatteo. Somers under his watch finished a perfect 14-0, ending with a 51-27 rout of Whitesboro in the title game.
