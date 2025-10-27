Longtime Minisink Valley Softball Coach Will Not Return Next Season
Bruce Guyette, longtime Minisink Valley softball coach, will not return next season.
Minisink Valley School Board Notified the Coach of Its Decesion
According to a Mid Hudson News report, Minisink Valley superintendent Brian Monahan notified Guyette that the school board will not appoint the coach for the 2026 season.
The decision comes after a Dignity for All Students Act (DASA) investigation, revealed in September, found that Guyette violated the policy. Guyette, however, was cleared of any Title IX claims.
“A DASA investigation is a formal school-based process used to address incidents of alleged bullying, harassment, or discrimination against students,” the report noted.
“The DASA report found that Guyette allegedly touched softball and girls’ basketball players inappropriately during games and practices, made racially-charged, demeaning and offensive comments, including those tied to the weight and appearance of his players.”
Guyette Was Previously on Indefinite Suspension
Guyette was in an indefinite suspension since the spring due to the Minisink Valley Central School District’s investigation into an incident that occurred during the 2025 season.
The Mid Hudson News previously reported that Guyette was removed as coach when a parent to two of the coach’s players filed a harassment complaint after Guyette high-fived one of the parent’s daughters following a May 7 win over Warwick and inadvertently grazed her backside with his hand.
Minisink CSD’s investigation concluded that the allegations against Guyette were “supported by corroboration from students” or the coach’s “own admission,” according to the Mid Hudson News.
The report stated that Guyette “maintained that some of his alleged comments and conduct may have been exaggerated, taken out of context, or plainly untrue.”
Guyette Expresses Disappointment and Gratitude
“While I am disappointed in the school district’s decision, I am thankful that I had the opportunity to coach softball at Minisink Valley for more than three decades,” Guyette said via the Mid Hudson News. “For all of our accomplishments on the field, I am most proud of the relationships that I built with my players and their families over the years. Many of them supported me passionately during the last few months as I fought to keep my coaching job. For that, I will be eternally grateful.”
Guyette's 647 Career Wins Sit 15 Shy of State Record
Guyette, 66, ended his 39-year run with 647 career wins and led the Warriors to 13 Section IX softball titles and two state crowns in 1992 and 1993. Guyette, who stated that he does not expect to coach varsity softball in the future, needed 15 wins to pass former Bay Shore coach Jim McGowan for the most softball victories in state history.
It was announced in August that Guyette will be inducted into the New York State High School Softball Hall of Fame next year.
