New York high school football: Orchard Park reveals 2025 schedule

Quakers have eight games scheduled including against Lancaster and Lockport

Andy Villamarzo

Orchard Park (New York) revealed its 2025 schedule on Monday
Orchard Park (New York) revealed its 2025 schedule on Monday / Orchard Park Football/X

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Empire State and High School On SI New York will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Orchard Park Quakers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Quakers will play eight games, including contests against Lancaster and Lockport.

Among other teams on the schedule are Bennett, Health Science, Hutch Tech, Jamestown, Niagara Falls and against Sweet Home at home.

Below is the Quakers 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 ORCHARD PARK QUAKERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sep. 5: at Health Science

Sep. 11: vs. Hutch Tech

Sep. 20: at Bennett

Sep. 27: vs. Niagara Falls

Oct. 3: at Lancaster

Oct. 10: vs. Sweet Home

Oct. 18: at Lockport

Oct. 24: vs. Jamestown

The Whitesboro football team, a Section III powerhouse program for the past few seasons, recently revealed its schedule for the 2025 season.

The Warriors will scrimmage against Cicero-North Syracuse on Aug. 30. The Northstars are last season’s Class AA sectional finalist.

Whitesboro’s regular-season opener is versus Christian Brothers Academy, the two-time reigning New York State Class AA champions, on Sept. 5.

The rest of the regular-season slate will pit the Warriors against Class A sectional foes.

Whitesboro is coming off a 2024 campaign where they went 13-1 and finished as the Class A state runner-up. It was the second-straight season that the Warriors fell short in the state title game.

Published
