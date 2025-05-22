Alexander Central (North Carolina) names Grant Hodges head boys basketball coach
Long-time assistant boys basketball coach at Alexander Central High School, Grant Hodges is back this time as a head coach, the school released a press release on Wednesday.
Hodges was an assistant coach from 2007 to 2017, where he coached under head coach Ed Wills before heading to Lake Norman, where he took over as the head boys basketball coach in 2019 until his resignation following the 2024-2025 season.
Hodges replaces former head coach Cam Gant, who resigned from his head coaching position following two seasons with the Cougars, where he posted an overall record of 24-28 and a conference record of 9-11. Gant had been part of the basketball coaching staff for the past 10 seasons, with eight of them being as an assistant under Wills before he retired at the end of the 2022-2023 season.
Hodges finished with a career record of 110-44 (.714) winning percentage in his six years with the Wildcats.
Hodges also currently serves as the program director and founder of Carolina Riptide of the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) where they have 20 teams ranging from eighth grade to eleventh grade.
"First and foremost, I'd like to thank God for providing me with this great opportunity to be back in my home county, teaching and leading the men's basketball program here at Alexander Central. I want to especially thank Principal Jacob Lail, Athletic Director Nathan Robinson, and all the administrators for trusting me to lead this special program, It is truly great to be back home. I look forward to working with these players and parents in our program to help each player into fine young men, both on and off the court. I realize there is a great community support for our school and program, and I will work to continue the growing support." Hodges said in a statement.
"It is great to be able to welcome Coach (Hodges) back to the Cougar family here at Alexander Central. Coach Hodges has been around the game of basketball for a long time and knows the game very well. I know the program is in good hands moving forward and that he will help our young men grow both on and off the court." Robinson said in a statement.
