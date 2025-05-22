High School

Alexander Central (North Carolina) names Grant Hodges head boys basketball coach

Hodges is back with the Cougars after spending 10 years as an assistant with the program from 2007 to 2017. He served as the head boys' basketball coach at Lake Norman High School from 2019 to 2025.

Ross Van De Griek

Long-time assistant boys basketball coach at Alexander Central High School, Grant Hodges is back this time as a head coach, the school released a press release on Wednesday.

Hodges was an assistant coach from 2007 to 2017, where he coached under head coach Ed Wills before heading to Lake Norman, where he took over as the head boys basketball coach in 2019 until his resignation following the 2024-2025 season.

Hodges replaces former head coach Cam Gant, who resigned from his head coaching position following two seasons with the Cougars, where he posted an overall record of 24-28 and a conference record of 9-11. Gant had been part of the basketball coaching staff for the past 10 seasons, with eight of them being as an assistant under Wills before he retired at the end of the 2022-2023 season.

Hodges finished with a career record of 110-44 (.714) winning percentage in his six years with the Wildcats.

Hodges also currently serves as the program director and founder of Carolina Riptide of the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) where they have 20 teams ranging from eighth grade to eleventh grade.

"First and foremost, I'd like to thank God for providing me with this great opportunity to be back in my home county, teaching and leading the men's basketball program here at Alexander Central. I want to especially thank Principal Jacob Lail, Athletic Director Nathan Robinson, and all the administrators for trusting me to lead this special program, It is truly great to be back home. I look forward to working with these players and parents in our program to help each player into fine young men, both on and off the court. I realize there is a great community support for our school and program, and I will work to continue the growing support." Hodges said in a statement.

"It is great to be able to welcome Coach (Hodges) back to the Cougar family here at Alexander Central. Coach Hodges has been around the game of basketball for a long time and knows the game very well. I know the program is in good hands moving forward and that he will help our young men grow both on and off the court." Robinson said in a statement.

Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

