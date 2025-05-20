Myers Park (North Carolina) names Dorionte "Dory" Hines head boys basketball coach
According to Langston Wertz Jr., of the Charlotte Observer, Myers Park High School will have their second head boys basketball coach in as many years.
The Mustangs have hired Dorionte "Dory" Hines as the program's next head boys basketball coach. Previous head coach Andrew Glover informed the team on Monday that he was stepping down following just one season with the program, according to Athletic Director Brian Poore.
The Mustangs are coming off a 17-13 season in 2024-2025 where they reached the fourth round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) state playoffs before having their season come to an end against crosstown foe Chambers.
Hines had previous coaching experience where he was the head men's basketball coach at the University of Mount Olive for the past three seasons, replacing long-time head coach Joey Higginbotham.
Hines also has had head coaching experience where he coached the 2019-2020 season at Lander University in South Carolina followed by two seasons as the head men's basketball coach at UNC-Pembroke.
Hines spent five seasons on the coaching staff at Arendell Parrott Academy in his hometown of Kinston, North Carolina, including two seasons as the skipper for the Patriots. A run of success for APA culminated in the 2018-19 season, when it earned a berth in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA) Tournament for the first time in eight years, while also securing its first playoff win in nearly two decades.
Hines played collegiate basketball at the University of Mount Olive, where he averaged 9.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game for the Trojans during his junior and senior seasons. He was a four-year team captain for the Trojans and is still the game (16) and career (622) assists leader. Hines is also 3rd all-time in career rebounds (710) and assists in a season (173). He also recorded the only recent triple-double in program history in his final season with 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists against Pfeiffer. In 2013, he was the NCAA Statistical Champion for assist-to-turnover ratio (3.0)
