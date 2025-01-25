High School

Leesville Road (North Carolina) retires Braxton Berrios high school jersey

The Miami Dolphins' wide receiver in front of a packed crowd saw his No. 8 jersey retired on Friday night

Andy Villamarzo

Dec 3, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios (0) returns a punt against the Washington Commanders during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Dec 3, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios (0) returns a punt against the Washington Commanders during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images

One of the top high school football players to ever have come out of Leesville Road (North Carolina) got the ultimate honor.

Braxton Berrios, who is currently now with the NFL's Miami Dolphins, returned back home to where he made a name for himself with the Pride and landed him having his uniform No. 8 retired in front of a packed crowd at a Leesville Road basketball game on Friday night.

During his time at Leesville Road, Berrios compiled 5,666 yards of total offense and 82 total touchdowns for the Pride. Berrios played all four years of high school football on varsity.

After his time in North Carolina, Berrios went down to the Sunshine State to play at the University of Miami (FL), where the receiver put up some huge numbers as well. In his four seasons with the Hurricanes, Berrios caught 100 passes for 1,175 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Now seven seasons into his NFL career, Berrios has hauled in 134 passes for 1,323 yards and six touchdowns between playing for the Dolphins and New York Jets, respectively.

More From High School On SI 

 NFL Hall Of Famer Ed Reed Named As Chamblee (Georgia) Offensive Coordinator

• Two Texas High School Football Head Coaches Mentioned As Possible Dallas Cowboys' HC Candidates

• 5 potential candidates to replace Billy Miller as IMG Academy national head football coach

• IMG Academy Has Begun Its Search for Billy Miller’s Replacement as Head Football Coach

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/North Carolina