Leesville Road (North Carolina) retires Braxton Berrios high school jersey
One of the top high school football players to ever have come out of Leesville Road (North Carolina) got the ultimate honor.
Braxton Berrios, who is currently now with the NFL's Miami Dolphins, returned back home to where he made a name for himself with the Pride and landed him having his uniform No. 8 retired in front of a packed crowd at a Leesville Road basketball game on Friday night.
During his time at Leesville Road, Berrios compiled 5,666 yards of total offense and 82 total touchdowns for the Pride. Berrios played all four years of high school football on varsity.
After his time in North Carolina, Berrios went down to the Sunshine State to play at the University of Miami (FL), where the receiver put up some huge numbers as well. In his four seasons with the Hurricanes, Berrios caught 100 passes for 1,175 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Now seven seasons into his NFL career, Berrios has hauled in 134 passes for 1,323 yards and six touchdowns between playing for the Dolphins and New York Jets, respectively.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi