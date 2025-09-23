High School on SI Midwest Region Rankings — Sept. 22, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our preseason Top 10 teams in the Midwest Region (Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota).
1. Cass Tech (Detroit) (4-0)
2. Brownsburg (Ind.) (5-0)
3. Mount Carmel (Chicago) (4-0)
4. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati) (4-1)
5. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) (4-1)
6. Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.) (4-0)
7. Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.) (4-0)
8. Maple Grove (Minn.) (4-0)
9 St. Xavier (Cincinnati) (4-1)
10. East St. Louis (Ill.) (2-2)
Under Consideration
Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio)
Avon (Ohio)
Brother Rice (Chicago)
Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)
Hudsonville (Mich.)
Lincoln (Sioux Falls, S.D.)
Muskego (Hartland, Wis.)
New Palestine (Ind.)
Northwest (Waukee, Iowa)