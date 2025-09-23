High School

High School on SI Midwest Region Rankings — Sept. 22, 2025

Cass Tech takes over No. 1 spot, knocking on door to national Power 25.

René Ferrán

Cass Tech is on the short list of teams ready to enter the national Power 25 rankings after taking over the No. 1 spot in the Midwest this week.
Cass Tech is on the short list of teams ready to enter the national Power 25 rankings after taking over the No. 1 spot in the Midwest this week. / Scott Hasse

We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

Here’s a look at our preseason Top 10 teams in the Midwest Region (Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota).

High School on SI Midwest Region Rankings — Sept. 22, 2025

1. Cass Tech (Detroit) (4-0)

2. Brownsburg (Ind.) (5-0)

3. Mount Carmel (Chicago) (4-0)

4. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati) (4-1)

5. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) (4-1)

6. Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.) (4-0)

7. Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.) (4-0)

8. Maple Grove (Minn.) (4-0)

9 St. Xavier (Cincinnati) (4-1)

10. East St. Louis (Ill.) (2-2)

Under Consideration

Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio)

Avon (Ohio)

Brother Rice (Chicago)

Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)

Hudsonville (Mich.)

Lincoln (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

Muskego (Hartland, Wis.)

New Palestine (Ind.)

Northwest (Waukee, Iowa)

Published
René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

Home/Ohio