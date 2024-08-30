5 takeaways from IMG Academy's bounce back win over Bergen Catholic (NJ)
The path to a mythical national championship is still intact for IMG Academy after Thursday night's 27-14 win over Bergen Catholic (New Jersey), but it's hanging on by threads at this point.
Needing a win after last week's shocking 35-34 loss to Corner Canyon (Utah), the Ascenders bounced back to soundly defeating Bergen Catholic at Carey Stadium in Ocean City, New Jersey as apart of the 14-game 'Battle at the Beach' high school football showcase.
Down below are five takeaways we gathered from the contest.
IMG Academy got off to a fast second half start, unlike last week
Only ahead 7-0 at intermission, getting off to a slow start in the second half wasn't going to be an option for IMG Academy unlike last week in Draper, Utah. Up against Ohio State commitment Quincy Porter and crew, the Ascenders needed to come out of the locker room hot and they did. Quarterback Ty Hawkins led a third quarter drives after the game got tied up at 7-all, scoring and throwing to put IMG ahead 21-7. From there, they never looked back, putting the gap between themselves and Bergen like they needed to a week ago.
The Ascenders' run defense is becoming a problem
If it wasn't evident last week, it was glaring this week. IMG Academy's run defense had trouble throughout the night stopping Bergen Catholic's rushing attack and if not for some big sacks, we might be talking about a different kind of game. The Ascenders were getting pushed around at the line of scrimmage, which was similar to what was seen last week versus Corner Canyon. If they want to win out, they'll need to vastly improve in this department.
Bergen Catholic couldn't capitalize on touchdowns after big plays
It's not for the lack of big plays that Bergen Catholic was able to put up. It was the lack of touchdowns to show for it. The Crusaders found success running the ball the entire evening and when quarterback Dominic Campanile had time, was able to make plays against IMG's secondary. Getting in the redzone and scoring points became the issue. Multiple drives ended on turnover on downs, with Bergen Catholic losing any momentum they might've had after scoring their first touchdown.
IMG secondary looked better ahead of Cocoa matchup
After what was a tough day for IMG Academy's secondary last week, they looked much more comfortable on the East Coast Thursday evening against the 19-time state champion Crusaders. Dominick Kelly had an interception in the second and a big factor was the pass rush of the Ascenders on the night. IMG's secondary faces another tall task next week against Cocoa's Brady Hart and Jayvan Boggs.
Bill Belichick makes an appearance at IMG-Bergen game
6-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick pointed out the IMG-Bergen game on a national telecast back in the spring and made good on his promise to show up to the game. The former New England Patriot head coach took in a national ranked battle of high school football teams, giving those on hand and players a little treat. It's not everyday that Belichick stops into your game, even though he did take in practice on Wednesday, however.
