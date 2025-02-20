McDonald’s All-American, five-star Dee Alexander adds to record-breaking totals in fourth Ohio state title quest

Extremely impressed with #PurcellMarian HS (OH) 2025 F Dee Alexander (@dee__2025) in the @JrOrBowlClassic Championship Game



Alexander scored 25 points leading the #Cavs to a 76-66 win over #JamesRiver



Here are a few highlights@PMCavs_GBB | @CoachJamar



🎥 @ThaRealSleep pic.twitter.com/PJVm1kyICa