McDonald’s All-American, five-star Dee Alexander adds to record-breaking totals in fourth Ohio state title quest
The quest for another state championship remains alive for Ohio five-star girls basketball player Dee Alexander and the Purcell Marian Lady Cavaliers.
Alexander, a 6-foot-1 guard who is committed to Cincinnati, scored a game-high 17 points on Wednesday, Feb. 19, as the Lady Cavaliers beat Wilmington 77-33 in a district semifinal at Princeton High School.
The most prolific scorer in Ohio girls basketball history, Alexander – a five-star recruit who carries a 98 scouting grade and is ranked No. 8 in the country on the 2025 Hoopgurlz espnW 100 rankings – scored 15 of her points in the first half before sitting early in the blowout.
Teammates Samaya Wilkins added 15 points and Ky’Aira Miller chipped in 13. Purcell Marian improved to 18-6 and will face No. 6 Sidney on Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. at Springfield High School.
Ohio’s career all-time scoring leader, four-time District 16 Player of the Year and three-time state champion, Alexander now has 2,282 career points, including 63 in these playoffs. She also had 22 points in an 88-41 victory over Hughes in a sectional game her last time out on Feb. 15, and 24 points in a 95-33 first-round playoff victory against Northwest on Feb. 11.
Earlier this season she set a new career mark with 50 points (doing it in only three quarters) in a 95-49 win against Roger Bacon. That broke her previous high of 49 points – a mark she set as a freshman.
Only the seventh player in history to win back-to-back Ohio Ms. Basketball awards, Alexander averages 19.7 points this season and 23.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.6 steals in her career.
Her accolades don’t stop there. She’s a 2025 McDonald’s All-American, 2023-2024 Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year and 2024-2025 Naismith Girls Basketball Midseason Team selection – all firsts in Purcell Marian history.
The highest-ranked recruit in Cincinnati women’s program history (No. 8), Alexander won a gold medal while playing for Team USA in the 2023 FIBA U16 Championship and has won a pair of UAA championships with the West Virginia Thunder – guided by coaches Scott Johnson and former Kentucky star Anthony Epps.
A three time all-conference, all-district, Ohio Division Player of the year and all-state selection, Alexander was invited in January to participate in the elite Nike Hoop Summit, where she’ll join some of the country’s other top girls basketball player in the showcase.
If you can’t tell by now, Alexander is no stranger to the big stage. She’s also participated in prestigious showcases Overtime Select, Under Armour Elite 24, Jr. NBA Court of Leaders and Under Armour Next Future 60.
