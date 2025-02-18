Aaliyah Chavez, Monterey girls vs. Fort Worth Brewer, Texas UIL Class 5A DII Region 1 semifinal; live blog, updates
This game features the nation’s No. 1 high school girls’ basketball recruit, Aaliyah Chavez, and the Lubbock Monterey Lady Plainsmen (33-5) against the Fort Worth Brewer Lady Bears in a Texas UIL girls Class 5A Division II Region 1 semifinal. Opening tip is slated for 6 p.m. at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene.
Behind Chavez, the No. 6 Lady Plainsmen have scored 2,893 points this season while allowing 1,758. Brewer has scored 1,667 points and allowed 1,467. After beginning the season 4-5, the Lady Bears enter today's game having won 14 of their last 15 games.
Taking on El Paso Burges in a Class 5A Division II Area playoff game, Chavez – the nation’s No. 1 recruit for the 2025 class – scored 45 points to lead all scorers Monterey in a 91-53 victory. The Lady Bears got here with a 53-43 victory over Everman on Feb. 13.
Silently lost in the win was the fall of another major record (again) as Chavez became the new (and old) all-time school leader for points scored in a season at Monterey with 1,345 points. She also has 4,690 points in her career.
The top uncommitted recruit in the 2025 class, Chavez announced she would be considering final offers from, South Carolina, Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and LSU.
Lubbock Monterey vs. Fort Worth Brewer girls; live scoring, updates
