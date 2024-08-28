Ohio high school football: 15 games to watch in week 2
The Ohio high school football season is off and running with the first week in the books.
As we head into the second week of the season, there are more than 350 games on the docket and we have picked the 15 for you to keep an eye on as the weekend progresses.
The top game in the state just might be one that only involves one team from Ohio, as St. Edward hosts St. Joseph's Prep (Pennsylvania) at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Lakewood Stadium.
St. Edward, ranked No. 2 in the SBLive Ohio Power 25 and No. 15 nationally, is the three-time defending Division I state champion in Ohio, while St. Joseph's Prep, No. 1 in the SBLive Pennsylvania Power 25 and No. 9 nationally, has won two straight and five of the last six PIAA Class 6A state titles (the Division I equivalent).
St. Edward opened the 2024 campaign last week with a 28-0 win over Pickerington North and this will be the season opener for St. Joseph's Prep.
SBLive Ohio will be live at Lakewood Stadium with updates and stories from the game.
There are nine other games on the list games involving SBLive Ohio Power 25 teams, as No. 3 Toledo Central Catholic, No. 5 Avon, No. 6 Lakota West, No. 7 Gahanna Lincoln, No. 14 St. Xavier, No. 17 Glenville, No. 18 Winton Woods, No. 20 Wadsworth and No. 25 Coldwaterare all in actiuon in games to watch.
15 games to watch in Ohio high school football this week (All games are Friday, August 30 at 7:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted). Rankings denote SBLive Ohio Power 25 rankings.
Whitmer at No. 3 Toledo Central Catholic
Canton McKinley at No. 5 Avon
Hamilton at No. 6 Lakota West
Groveport-Madison at No. 7 Gahanna Lincoln
No. 14 St. Xavier at Centerville
No. 17 Glenville at Olentangy Liberty
Kings at No. 18 Winton Woods
No. 20 Wadsworth at New Albany
No. 25 Coldwater at Clinton-Massie
Kettering Fairmont at Trotwood-Madison
Olentangy Berlin at Upper Arlington
Massillon Perry at St. Vincent-St. Mary
St. Joseph's Prep (Pennsylvania) at No. 2 St. Edward, Saturday, 2:00 p.m.
Stay tuned to SBLive Ohio all season long for all of your high school football coverage. You can check out our Ohio high school football scoreboards throughout the season.
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveoh