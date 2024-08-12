Ohio high school football: Top senior tight end recruits for the 2024 season
The 2024 Ohio high school football season is upon us, and it is time to take a look at some of highest rated recruits in the state. In this series, we will focus on the top recruits at a handful of positions for a specific graduating class.
We have introduced you to the senior quarterbacks, senior running backs, senior linebackers, senior edge rushers, senior wide receivers and senior defensive backs so far. Now we take a look at the top tight end recruits in Ohio for the class of 2025.
The top tight end in Ohio's 2025 class is Lakota West's Luka Gilbert and the 6-foot-7, 233-pound senior is committed to the University of Miami (Florida).
Three of the top five senior tight ends in Ohio will be playing their college football in the Big Ten, as Brody Lennon of Gilmour Academy is committed to Ohio State, Tyler Kielmeyer of Westerville South is going to Northwestern and Brian Kortovich of Villa-Angela-St. Joseph is headed to Purdue.
The fifth member of the group, Caden Piening of Anderson, is headed to the Sunshine State, where he will play for Central Florida.
All rankings are based off 247Sports.com.
Top 5 senior tight end recruits in Ohio:
1. Luka Gilbert, Lakota West; 6-foot-7, 233 pounds (No. 10 overall in Ohio 2025 class)
Committed to Miami (Florida)
Caught 15 passes for 171 yards and a pair of touchdowns as a junior for the Firebirds. He was named honorable mention All-Ohio in Division I.
2. Brody Lennon, Gilmour Academy; 6-foot-4, 220 pounds (No. 22 overall)
Committed to Ohio State
Hauled in 32 passes for 750 yards and 11 scores as a junior. Also plays defensive line and was named second-team All-Ohio for his defensive effort as a junior.
3. Caden Piening, Anderson; 6-foot-4, 230 pounds (No. 24 overall)
Committed to Central Florida
In his second year as a starting tight end for the Raptors, he pulled down 35 passes for more than 600 yards and five touchdowns in his junior campaign.
4. Tyler Kielmeyer, Westerville South; 6-foot-7, 235 pounds (No. 32 overall)
Committed to Northwestern
Caught 18 passes for 383 yards and a pair of scores in his junior season for the Wildcats and was named first-team all-conference.
5. Brian Kortovich, Villa Angela-St. Joseph; 6-foot-4, 225 pounds (No. 36 overall)
Committed to Purdue
Saw his recruiting stock rise when he went from 6-foot-2, 155 pounds to 6-foot-4, 225 pounds in two years and moved from wide receiver to tight end. Had more than 20 offers, including other Big Ten school such as Illinois, Indiana and Northwestern.
Stay tuned to SBLive Ohio all season long for all of your high school football coverage. You can check out our Ohio high school football scoreboards all season.
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveoh