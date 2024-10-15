Michigan high school football computer rankings (10/15/2024)
With the Michigan high school football season in full swing, High School on SI will release division computer rankings weekly for the duration of the season.
High School on SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Michigan High School Football Computer Rankings
Division 1
1. Detroit Catholic Central (7-0)
2. Grand Blanc (7-1)
3. Howell (7-0)
4. Hudsonville (6-1)
5. Belleville (7-0)
6. Utica Eisenhower (7-0)
7. Davison (7-1)
8. Dakota (6-1)
9. Oxford (6-2)
10. Lake Orion (5-2)
Division 2
1. Mona Shores (7-0)
2. Grosse Pointe South (7-0)
3. De La Salle Collegiate (4-2)
4. Northview (7-0)
5. Dexter (7-0)
6. Groves (7-0)
7. Midland (6-1)
8. Byron Center (6-1)
9. Carlson (6-1)
10. Seaholm (6-1)
Division 3
1. DeWitt (7-0)
2. Zeeland West (6-1)
3. Fenton (7-0)
4. Detroit King (6-1)
5. Mason (6-1)
6. Walled Lake Western (7-0)
7. Petoskey (7-0)
8. Forest Hills Central (5-2)
9. Riverview (6-1)
10. Lowell (5-2)
Division 4
1. Unity Christian (7-0)
2. Portland (7-0)
3. Paw Paw (7-0)
4. Big Rapids (6-1)
5. Goodrich (6-1)
6. Marysville (7-1)
7. Chelsea (6-1)
8. Freeland (7-0)
9. Redford union (6-1)
10. Croswell-Lexington (5-2)
Division 5
1. Notre Dame Prep (7-0)
2. Frankenmuth (7-0)
3. Kingsford (7-0)
4. Clare (6-1)
5. Corunna (6-1)
6. Armada (6-1)
7. Ogemaw Heights (6-1)
8. Hackett Catholic Prep (6-1)
9. Cornerstone Lincoln-King (5-0)
10. Hamady (6-1)
Division 6
1. Almont (7-0)
2. Chesaning (7-0)
3. Lumen Christi Catholic (5-1)
4. Reed City (5-2)
5. Central Montcalm (6-1)
6. Shrine Catholic (6-1)
7. Ovid-Elsie (6-1)
8. Michigan Collegiate (7-1)
9. Ida (6-1)
10. Parchment (6-1)
Division 7
1. St. Mary Catholic Central (7-0)
2. Union City (7-0)
3. Hudson (6-1)
4. Ithaca (7-0)
5. Leslie (7-0)
6. McBain (7-0)
7. Monominee (7-0)
8. Millington (6-0)
9. Hanover-Horton (7-0)
10. Schoolcraft (6-1)
Division 8
1. Fowler (7-0)
2. Harbor Beach (7-0)
3. Everest Collegiate (7-0)
4. White Pigeon (7-0)
5. Iron Mountain (7-0)
6. Beal City (6-1)
7. Summerfield (6-1)
8. Richard (6-1)
9. Decatur (6-1)
10. Glen Lake (6-1)
More Michigan high school sports coverage from High School on SI
Top quarterbacks in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top running backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top linebackers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive linemen in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App