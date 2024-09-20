Top 25 Ohio high school football scores, Week 5 updates
The Ohio high school football season is through four weeks and will hit the midway point of the regular season this weekend when more than 350 games are played in Week 5.
Prior to the weekend, we unveiled the latest edition of the High School Sports on SI Ohio Power 25, which saw yet another change at the top with St. Edward taking over the No. 1 spot.
The biggest game of the week not only has implications in Ohio, but also nationally, as St. Edward hosts Massillon on Friday night. St. Edward is the top team in the High School on SI Ohio Power 25, while Massillon is No. 2. In the High School Sports on SI National Power 25, St. Edward is ranked No. 20 this week and Massillon is No. 22.
There are also two other games on the slate this week between teams in the High School on SI Ohio Power 25, as No. 15 St. Xavier hosts No. 4 Archbishop Moeller and No. 8 Chardon hosts No. 20 Bishop Watterson.
Find out how the Top 25 in the Ohio Power 25 has fared this week.
1. St. Edward, Lakewood (3-1)
vs. No. 2 Massillon
2. Massillon (3-1)
at No.1 St. Edward
3. Archbishop Hoban, Akron (3-1)
vs. St. Ignatius
4. Archbishop Moeller, Cincinnati (3-1)
at No. 15 St. Xavier
5. Toledo Central Catholic (3-1)
vs. Warren De La Salle (Michigan)
6. Avon (4-0)
vs. North Ridgeville
7. Marion Local, Maria Stein (4-0)
vs. New Bremen
8. Chardon (3-0)
vs. No. 20 Bishop Watterson
9. Princeton, Cincinnati (3-1)
vs. Mason
10. Lakota West, West Chester (3-1)
at Middletown
11. Anderson, Cincinnati (4-0)
vs. Kings
12. Wadsworth (4-0)
at Brecksville-Broadview Heights
13. Walsh Jesuit, Cuyahoga Falls (4-0)
vs. Firestone
14. Elder, Cincinnati (3-1)
vs. St. Xavier (Kentucky)
15. St. Xavier, Cincinnati (3-1)
vs. No. 4 Archbishop Moeller
16. Perkins, Sandusky (4-0)
at Bellevue
17. Ursuline, Youngstown (4-0)
at Warren G. Harding
18. Wapakoneta (4-0)
vs. Van Wert
19. Coldwater (4-0)
at Minster
20. Bishop Watterson (4-0)
at No. 8 Chardon
21. Villa Angela-St. Joseph, Cleveland (4-0)
at Cleveland Central Catholic, Saturday, 12:00 p.m.
22. Olentangy Liberty, Powell (3-1)
vs. Dublin Jerome
23. Winton Woods, Cincinnati (4-0)
vs. Walnut Hills
24. Ironton (4-0)
vs. Bishop Hartley
25. Liberty Center (4-0)
vs. Swanton
