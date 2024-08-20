Top linebackers in Ohio high school football in 2024
High school football season is upon us once again.
Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Ohio high school football.
We started with the quarterbacks, defensive linemen, running backs, edge rushers and wide receivers. Now we take a look at the linebackers.
There are plenty of standout football players in Ohio, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Tag us on X or Instagram at @SBLiveOH to discuss the other linebackers worthy of fans’ attention in 2024. You can also submit player nominations to ryan@scorebooklive.com.
(Note: These lists were compiled prior to the first week of the 2024 season)
Maddox Arnold, Elder, senior
The 6-foot-2, 225 pound Arnold is a three-star prospect and Toledo commit. Last season, he was honorable mention all-state in Division I when he finished with 87 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks as the Panthers went 7-5.
Grant Beerman, Lakota West, senior
Beerman, who stands 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, is a three-star prospect with 28 offers and is committed to Purdue. A season ago, Beerman finished with 79 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles while helping the Firebirds go 11-3 and reach a Division I regional final.
Charlie Christopher, Uniontown Lake, senior
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Christopher is a three-star recruit with nine offers and is committed to Ohio University. A season ago, Christopher was second-team all-state in Division II as the Blue Streaks finished 9-4.
Jakobe Clapper, St. Xavier, junior
Clapper is one of the state’s top 2026 prospects. A 6-foot-2, 196-pounder, Clapper has a list of 22 scholarship offers that includes Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State. He finished with 90 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups and one interception last fall.
Denim Cook, Bishop Hartley, senior
Listed at 6-foot-4, 223 pounds, Cook is a three-star recruit who has 18 offers and is committed to Pittsburgh. Last season, Cook finished with 116 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 15 sacks as the Hawks went 10-3.
Conlan Dent, Bishop Ready, senior
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Dent was honorable mention all-state in Division IV last season when he finished with 115 tackles, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. Dent has been receiving interest from Division III programs.
Nate Gregory, St. Edward, senior
The 6-foot, 225-pound Gregory earned first-team all-state honors in Division I last fall as the Eagles won their third consecutive state championship. A Coastal Carolina commit and three-star prospect, Gregory had 63 tackles and 12 tackles for loss a year ago.
Antwoine Higgins, Cincinnati Anderson, sophomore
Among the state’s top recruits in the 2027 class, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Higgins owns a list of 18 scholarship offers that includes Arkansas, Duke, Michigan and Oregon. While helping the Raptors go 13-2 and reach a Division II state semifinal, Higgins totaled 53 tackles, six tackles for loss, four pass breakups and two sacks.
Cincere Johnson, Glenville, junior
Johnson is a 6-foot-3, 225-pounder and four-star prospect who has a list of 17 scholarship offers, including from Florida State, Notre Dame and Wisconsin. Last fall, Johnson had 121 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, seven sacks and three forced fumbles as the Tarblooders won their second consecutive Division IV state title.
Cooper Josefczyk, Medina, senior
Josefczyk, who is 5-foot-10, 192 pounds, was a second-team all-state honoree in Division I last season when he finished the regular season with 102 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.
Eli Lee, Archbishop Hoban, senior
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Lee is a three-star prospect who has committed to Ohio State. Last season, Lee was a first-team all-state honoree in Division II when he finished with 170 tackles, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and an interception return for a touchdown.
Jake Lopinto, Licking Heights, senior
Lopinto was second-team all-state last season in Division II when he totaled 114 tackles and had two interceptions. A 6-foot, 215-pounder, Lopinto has eight offers and is committed to play for Robert Morris.
Dante McClellan, Canton McKinley, senior
Considered a three-star recruit, McClellan has 22 scholarship offers and is committed to Missouri. The 6-foot-0.5, 210-pounder was second-team all-state in Division I last season when he totaled 75 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks and one interception as the Bulldogs finished 9-4.
Vito McConnell, Massillon, senior
McConnell, who stands 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, is a three-star prospect who has committed to Miami University. Last season, he totaled 35 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 11 pass breakups, three interceptions and one sack on defense and rushed for two touchdowns while helping the Tigers win the Division II state title.
Storm Miller, Strongsville, junior
Considered a four-star recruit, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Miller has a list of 20 offers that includes Clemson, Ohio State, West Virginia and Wisconsin. While earning third-team all-state recognition in Division I last fall, Miller finished with 81 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 10 sacks and three interceptions.
Paul Nelson, Princeton, senior
Nelson, who is 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, is a three-star prospect with 16 scholarship offers and has committed to Indiana. He was first-team all-state in Division I last season when he totaled 50 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks as the Vikings finished 12-1.
Andre Parker Jr., Princeton, junior
A 5-foot-11, 190-pounder, Parker has 13 scholarship offers including from Michigan State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia. The son of Vikings’ coach Andre Parker Sr., this 2026 three-star prospect had 68 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles a year ago.
Trey Rubinstein, Napoleon, senior
Rubinstein is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound three-star recruit who has committed to play for Kent State. Last season, he was first-team all-state in Division IV and the Northern Lakes League’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Cam Thomas, Lakota West, junior
With a list of 26 offers that includes Michigan and Penn State, and considered a four-star recruit, the 6-foot-2, 217-pound Thomas is one of the top prospects in the 2026 class. Thomas finished with 12 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles last fall when the Firebirds went 11-3.
Mikey Young, Sandusky Perkins, senior
Young, who stands 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, is a three-star recruit who has committed to play for Harvard. Last season, he was honorable mention all-state in Division IV when he tallied 95 tackles and four sacks as the Pirates finished 12-1 and reached a regional final.
Stay tuned to SBLive Ohio all season long for all of your high school football coverage. You can check out our Ohio high school football scoreboards throughout the season.