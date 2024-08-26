Vote: Who should be SBLive Ohio's high school Athlete of the Week (08/26/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Ohio high school Athlete of the Week for August 18-24. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email ryan@scoreboklive.com. For questions/issues with the poll, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Maddox Arnold, Elder
The senior linebacker dominated on both sides of the ball with two touchdowns, two sacks and seven tackles to open the season with a 28-6 victory against Withrow.
Shane Cole, Centerville
Threw four touchdown passes, including a 49-yard dagger to lead the Elks past Lakota East 31-21 in their season opener.
Vinny Colombi, Chardon
Led the Hilltoppers’ offensive game with four rushing touchdowns in a 29-7 victory over Timber Creek (Florida).
Thomas Csanyi, St. Edward
The senior quarterback threw for 197 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Eagles to a 28-0 shutout victory against Pickerington North.
Jaylen Edwards, Glenville
After going scoreless through three quarters, the freshman returned a punt 37 yards for a touchdown to help the Tarblooders defeat Upper Arlington 6-0.
Nolan Good, Avon
The Kent State commit finished with 197 yards, threw for a touchdown and added another score on six carries in Avon’s 45-21 win over St. Ignatius.
Bo Jackson, Villa Angela-St. Joseph
The Ohio State commit ran for 172 yards and three touchdowns as Villa Angela-St. Joseph cruised to a 42-7 win over GlenOak.
Jake LaVerde, Kirtland
Ran for 341 yards and three touchdowns to help the Hornets defeat Dalton 55-34.
Grant Kinnee, Anthony Wayne
The senior quarterback had four rushing touchdowns in a 35-13 win against Hilliard Darby.
Tyler Morgan, Toledo Central Catholic
The senior running back rushed for 141 yards and two scores to help defeat Findlay 54-21 and extend the Fighting Irish’s winning streak to a school-record 32 straight games.
Keller Moten, Walsh Jesuit
Led the Warriors to a 37-35 season-opening win over Ursuline, rushing for 166 yards and three touchdowns and adding another through the air.
Matt Ponatoski, Archbishop Moeller
Led the Crusaders to a 38-21 victory over Princeton, finishing 26-for-32 for 415 yards and four touchdowns.
Jalen Slaughter, Massillon
Led the Tigers to a 35-20 win over the NFL Academy of London, throwing for 387 yards and three touchdowns.
Sam Wiles, Lakota West
Grinded out a 17-13 victory over St. Xavier, throwing for 105 yards and rushing for 82 yards and a 4-yard touchdown.
Carter Winland, West Muskingum
The senior running back rushed for 128 yards on 17 carries and scored three touchdowns to help the Tornadoes shutout Lakewood 42-0.
