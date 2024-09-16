Vote: Who should be SBLive Ohio's high school Athlete of the Week (09/16/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Ohio high school Athlete of the Week for September 8-14. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email ryan@scoreboklive.com. For questions/issues with the poll, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Tyrese Buchanan, St. Edward football
Led the Eagles’ offense with 161 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries in a 24-17 win over Elder in a state-ranked matchup.
Michael Hanselman, Bay boys cross country
Took the varsity boys Division II race at Boardman with a time of 16:17.7.
Elijah Jurisch, Crestwood boys soccer
Scored four goals to help the Crusaders cling to a 5-4 victory over Canton Central Catholic.
Cole Kimble, Princeton football
With one second remaining, Kimble kicked the game-winning 19-yard field goal to seal a 17-16 win over Lakota East.
Burke Lowry, Fairview football
Went 12-for-16 for 259 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-0 shutout over Brooklyn.
Matt Maxey, Avon football
Scored three touchdowns, including one on a 75-yard reception, to help the Eagles blank Elyria 58-0.
Zoey Merritt, Graham girls golf
Shot three under par with a score of 42 to lead the Lady Falcons to a victory against Bellefontaine.
Keller Moten, Walsh Jesuit football
The senior quarterback went 7-for-14 for 159 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 14 times for 97 yards in a 42-7 win over St. Ignatius.
Keith Quincy, Canton McKinley football
In a 35-6 victory over GlenOak, Quincy led the offense with 148 yards and a touchdown and grabbed an interception on defense.
Ethan Roksandich, Archbishop Hoban football
The senior quarterback rushed for a touchdown in the second quarter and added two more scores in the third quarter to help the Knight defeat Akron East 42-6.
Daniela Scheffler, Lake girls cross country
Won the Division I varsity race at Boardman with a time of 17:59.5.
Jalen Slaughter, Massillon football
Went 10-for-12 for 150 yards and a touchdown to help defeat Canisius 41-7.
Anthony Sylvester, Toledo Central Catholic football
The junior running back led the Fighting Irish with 81 yards on 11 attempts and two touchdowns en route to a 37-0 win over Brother Rice (Michigan).
Michael Taylor, Pickerington North football
Rushed for a career-high five touchdowns and 204 yards on 27 carries to lead North to a 43-27 home victory over Dublin Coffman.
Larkyn Vordemark, Sidney girls soccer
Tied the program record for career goals with 93 following a penalty kick in a 1-1 tie with Fairmont.
