Oklahoma vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12
A massive game in the SEC is set to take place this weekend when No. 12 Oklahoma takes on No. 4 Alabama. Alabama is trying to lock up a spot in the SEC Championship Game, while Oklahoma is doing its best to get a College Football Playoff berth, and an upset win against the Crimson Tide would go a long way in doing exactly that.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this marquee matchup.
Oklahoma vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Oklahoma +5.5 (-110)
- Alabama -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Oklahoma +164
- Alabama -200
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-105)
- UNDER 46.5 (-115)
Oklahoma vs. Alabama How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 15
- Game Time: 3:30 pm ET
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Oklahoma Record: 7-2 (3-2 in SEC)
- Alabama Record: 8-1 (6-0 in SEC)
Oklahoma vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 8-2 in Oklahoma's last 10 games
- Oklahoma is 5-2 ATS in its last seven road games
- Oklahoma is 4-1 in its last five games vs. Alabama
- Alabama is 6-1-1 ATS in its last eight games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in Alabama's last six games
- Alabama is 8-0 ATS in its last eight home games
Oklahoma vs. Alabama Key Player to Watch
- Ty Simpson, QB - Alabama Crimson Tide
Ty Simpson is still alive in the race for the Heisman Trophy. He's third on the odds list at +500 behind Julian Sayin and Fernando Mendoza, so he'll have to finish the season with some momentum if he wants to be awarded the trophy. He has thrown for 2,461 yards, 21 touchdowns, and just one interception this season.
Oklahoma vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
This is a game between an Oklahoma team that I believe is underrated and an Alabama team that is overrated. In adjusted net EPA per play, Alabama ranks ninth amongst all teams, but Oklahoma is right behind them, coming in at 11th. The Sooners are significantly ahead of the Crimson Tide in both net yards per play and net success rate.
Both teams rely on the pass game to move the ball down the field, but it's Oklahoma that has been better at defending the pass. The Sooners are 16th in opponent dropback EPA, while Alabama is 25th. That will play a big role in this game, and it's enough for me to back Oklahoma with the points.
Pick: Oklahoma +5.5 (-110) via FanDuel
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $150 in bonus bets. Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!