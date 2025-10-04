High School

Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

Bixby defeated Jenks in the 2023 Class 6A-I state title game.
Bixby defeated Jenks in the 2023 Class 6A-I state title game.

The 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Ada 49, Poteau 35

Adair 2, Chelsea 0

Allen 56, Mounds 7

Altus 50, Western Heights 6

Ardmore 42, Chickasha 21

Atoka 49, Morris 46

Balko/Forgan 54, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6

Bethany 27, Blanchard 26

Bethel 28, Hugo 26

Bixby 81, Moore 6

Bowlegs 52, Graham/Dustin 6

Broken Arrow 42, Yukon 14

Caddo 48, Snyder 0

Cache 27, Woodward 7

Carl Albert 49, El Reno 7

Carnegie 47, Apache 13

Casady 52, Newkirk 16

Cascia Hall 47, Cleveland 6

Cashion 42, Watonga 7

Cave Springs 26, Gans 6

Central 18, Regent Prep 28

Central 25, Westville 14

Central 48, Maysville 24

Checotah 21, Muldrow 17

Claremore 61, Hale 25

Clinton 40, Bridge Creek 20

Coalgate 26, Comanche 21

Collinsville 44, Will Rogers 0

Covington-Douglas 48, Canton 0

Coweta 22, Bishop Kelley 20

Coyle 48, Depew 36

Cyril 56, Life Christian 6

Davenport 36, Yale 30

Davis 51, Beggs 0

Deer Creek 13, Edmond North 12

Dibble 48, Community Christian 7

Duncan 44, Southeast 14

Durant 59, East Central 0

Edmond Memorial 28, Edmond Santa Fe 0

Empire 46, Alex 18

Eufaula 48, Locust Grove 6

Fairland 49, Porter 12

Fairview 52, Merritt 13

Fort Gibson 49, Oologah 7

Foyil 38, Claremore Christian 34

Frederick 49, Okemah 8

Guthrie 63, Noble 20

Harrah 49, Tecumseh 23

Haskell 37, Warner 0

Hennessey 42, Alva 21

Henryetta 32, Wilburton 14

Heritage Hall 52, Anadarko 14

Hilldale 28, Glenpool 21

Holdenville 66, Tishomingo 13

Hominy 34, Ketchum 14

Hooker 42, Hinton 6

Inola 24, Berryhill 17

Jay 36, Sequoyah 17

Jenks 44, Norman 0

Jones 59, Millwood 19

Kellyville 22, Luther 12

Keys 28, Colcord 7

Kiefer 38, Roland 0

Kingfisher 57, Purcell 42

Kingston 59, Okmulgee 0

Konawa 38, Healdton 28

Lawton 30, Marshall 18

Lincoln Christian 62, Holland Hall 0

Lindsay 40, Dickson 22

Marlow 62, Lexington 0

McAlester 38, Edison 0

McLain Science & Tech 55, Stilwell 44

Medford 50, Bluejacket 0

Metro Christian 42, Chandler 14

Minco 34, Stratford 0

Morrison 50, Oklahoma Union 0

Mount St. Mary 62, Chisholm 14

Mountain View-Gotebo 58, Geary 8

Muskogee 63, Putnam City West 0

Mustang 75, Enid 0

Newcastle 51, Midwest City 0

Norman North 43, Westmoore 20

Oklahoma Bible 50, Burns Flat-Dill City 0

Oklahoma Christian 56, Crooked Oak 0

Owasso 49, Union 15

Page 70, Capitol Hill 0

Panama 40, Hulbert 14

Paoli 58, Midway 6

Pawhuska 42, Pawnee 40

Perkins-Tryon 63, Mannford 6

Perry 45, Blackwell 0

Plainview 55, Pauls Valley 0

Ponca City 56, Putnam City North 35

Prague 20, Heavener 14

Pryor 44, Tahlequah 13

Putnam City 28, Choctaw 27

Quapaw 50, Nowata 34

Ringling 20, Velma-Alma 18

Rush Springs 27, Elmore City-Pernell 6

Salina 55, Commerce 7

Sallisaw 40, Broken Bow 30

Sapulpa 41, Bartlesville 21

Sasakwa 52, Maud 6

Savanna 72, Webbers Falls 68

Sayre 22, Crescent 20

Seiling 62, Dewar 44

Seminole 28, Bristow 24

Sequoyah 40, Dewey 0

Shawnee 34, Booker T. Washington 27

Skiatook 42, Catoosa 0

Stillwater 61, Grant 6

Stroud 54, Meeker 8

Sulphur 60, McLoud 0

Summit Christian Academy 30, Afton 10

Talihina 61, Gore 7

Texhoma 40, Mooreland 14

Timberlake 52, Buffalo 0

Tonkawa 49, Caney Valley 12

Tuttle 69, Madill 0

Valliant 48, Spiro 14

Verdigris 20, Vinita 14

Vian 42, Antlers 8

Wagoner 38, Miami 16

Washington 55, Marietta 0

Weatherford 62, Douglass 20

Welch 33, Billings 0

Wewoka 22, Liberty 2

Wilson 50, Wayne 6

Woodland 50, Barnsdall 0

Wyandotte 35, Kansas 0

Wynnewood 30, Christian Heritage 7

