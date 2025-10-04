Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025
The 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025
Ada 49, Poteau 35
Adair 2, Chelsea 0
Allen 56, Mounds 7
Altus 50, Western Heights 6
Ardmore 42, Chickasha 21
Atoka 49, Morris 46
Balko/Forgan 54, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6
Bethany 27, Blanchard 26
Bethel 28, Hugo 26
Bixby 81, Moore 6
Bowlegs 52, Graham/Dustin 6
Broken Arrow 42, Yukon 14
Caddo 48, Snyder 0
Cache 27, Woodward 7
Carl Albert 49, El Reno 7
Carnegie 47, Apache 13
Casady 52, Newkirk 16
Cascia Hall 47, Cleveland 6
Cashion 42, Watonga 7
Cave Springs 26, Gans 6
Central 18, Regent Prep 28
Central 25, Westville 14
Central 48, Maysville 24
Checotah 21, Muldrow 17
Claremore 61, Hale 25
Clinton 40, Bridge Creek 20
Coalgate 26, Comanche 21
Collinsville 44, Will Rogers 0
Covington-Douglas 48, Canton 0
Coweta 22, Bishop Kelley 20
Coyle 48, Depew 36
Cyril 56, Life Christian 6
Davenport 36, Yale 30
Davis 51, Beggs 0
Deer Creek 13, Edmond North 12
Dibble 48, Community Christian 7
Duncan 44, Southeast 14
Durant 59, East Central 0
Edmond Memorial 28, Edmond Santa Fe 0
Empire 46, Alex 18
Eufaula 48, Locust Grove 6
Fairland 49, Porter 12
Fairview 52, Merritt 13
Fort Gibson 49, Oologah 7
Foyil 38, Claremore Christian 34
Frederick 49, Okemah 8
Guthrie 63, Noble 20
Harrah 49, Tecumseh 23
Haskell 37, Warner 0
Hennessey 42, Alva 21
Henryetta 32, Wilburton 14
Heritage Hall 52, Anadarko 14
Hilldale 28, Glenpool 21
Holdenville 66, Tishomingo 13
Hominy 34, Ketchum 14
Hooker 42, Hinton 6
Inola 24, Berryhill 17
Jay 36, Sequoyah 17
Jenks 44, Norman 0
Jones 59, Millwood 19
Kellyville 22, Luther 12
Keys 28, Colcord 7
Kiefer 38, Roland 0
Kingfisher 57, Purcell 42
Kingston 59, Okmulgee 0
Konawa 38, Healdton 28
Lawton 30, Marshall 18
Lincoln Christian 62, Holland Hall 0
Lindsay 40, Dickson 22
Marlow 62, Lexington 0
McAlester 38, Edison 0
McLain Science & Tech 55, Stilwell 44
Medford 50, Bluejacket 0
Metro Christian 42, Chandler 14
Minco 34, Stratford 0
Morrison 50, Oklahoma Union 0
Mount St. Mary 62, Chisholm 14
Mountain View-Gotebo 58, Geary 8
Muskogee 63, Putnam City West 0
Mustang 75, Enid 0
Newcastle 51, Midwest City 0
Norman North 43, Westmoore 20
Oklahoma Bible 50, Burns Flat-Dill City 0
Oklahoma Christian 56, Crooked Oak 0
Owasso 49, Union 15
Page 70, Capitol Hill 0
Panama 40, Hulbert 14
Paoli 58, Midway 6
Pawhuska 42, Pawnee 40
Perkins-Tryon 63, Mannford 6
Perry 45, Blackwell 0
Plainview 55, Pauls Valley 0
Ponca City 56, Putnam City North 35
Prague 20, Heavener 14
Pryor 44, Tahlequah 13
Putnam City 28, Choctaw 27
Quapaw 50, Nowata 34
Ringling 20, Velma-Alma 18
Rush Springs 27, Elmore City-Pernell 6
Salina 55, Commerce 7
Sallisaw 40, Broken Bow 30
Sapulpa 41, Bartlesville 21
Sasakwa 52, Maud 6
Savanna 72, Webbers Falls 68
Sayre 22, Crescent 20
Seiling 62, Dewar 44
Seminole 28, Bristow 24
Sequoyah 40, Dewey 0
Shawnee 34, Booker T. Washington 27
Skiatook 42, Catoosa 0
Stillwater 61, Grant 6
Stroud 54, Meeker 8
Sulphur 60, McLoud 0
Summit Christian Academy 30, Afton 10
Talihina 61, Gore 7
Texhoma 40, Mooreland 14
Timberlake 52, Buffalo 0
Tonkawa 49, Caney Valley 12
Tuttle 69, Madill 0
Valliant 48, Spiro 14
Verdigris 20, Vinita 14
Vian 42, Antlers 8
Wagoner 38, Miami 16
Washington 55, Marietta 0
Weatherford 62, Douglass 20
Welch 33, Billings 0
Wewoka 22, Liberty 2
Wilson 50, Wayne 6
Woodland 50, Barnsdall 0
Wyandotte 35, Kansas 0
Wynnewood 30, Christian Heritage 7
