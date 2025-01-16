2024 Oregon all-state volleyball team
Here are SBLive Oregon/High School on SI's selections for Oregon's best players regardless of classification for the 2024 high school volleyball season.
First team
OH Madi Andrews, Nelson, junior
Andrews, a three-year starter for the Hawks and a Michigan State commit, had a team-high 406 kills (giving her 1,298 for her career), 240 digs, 75 aces and 23 blocks. She helped Nelson place third at the 6A state tournament for the third consecutive season.
OH Sadie Ross, Jesuit, junior
Ross was first among equals on a stacked Crusaders front line that propelled them to a second consecutive 6A state championship, finishing with a team-high 466 kills.
OH Paige Thies, Oregon City, senior
Thies has been the state’s best player each of the past two seasons, with the University of Arizona signee leading the Pioneers to their first two 6A state championship match appearances. As a senior, the 6A player of the year finished with 520 kills (.382 hitting) — giving her a school-record 1,823 in her three-year career — 118 digs, 69 aces and 12 blocks.
RS Addie Emerson, Valley Catholic, senior
The 3A player of the year and Westmont College commit led the Valiants to their fourth OSAA state championship in the past six seasons, finishing with 235 kills, 249 digs, 22 blocks and 60 aces (.943 serving).
MB Mayenabasi Akpan, South Medford, junior
Akpan will face a decision whether to play volleyball or basketball in college, but for now, she’ll continue to be a dominant force in the middle for her mother Robin’s volleyball program. She finished with 601 kills and 64 blocks for the Panthers.
MB Taelyn Bentley, South Albany, senior
Bentley won back-to-back 5A state titles at Crescent Valley, then moved to South Albany for her senior season and was the final piece to the championship puzzle for the RedHawks, with the South Florida commit amassing 267 kills (.451 hitting), 48 aces, 55 blocks and 93 digs.
S Ava Ainsworth, Marshfield, senior
The Pirates returned to the top of the 4A mountain, avenging their defeat to Marist Catholic in the 2023 final after winning the title in 2022 — and one of the common threads in that three-year run is Ainsworth, a Western Oregon signee and 4A co-player of the year. She had 925 assists as a senior.
S Kamden Mitchell, Crescent Valley, senior
The recent University of Oregon signee made her third 5A all-state team after leading the Raiders to a third consecutive trip to the state final, finishing with 1,019 assists (with only 11 ball-handling errors in 2,356 attempts), 117 kills, 83 aces (.964 serving), 28 blocks and 202 digs.
Flex Lucy Schuller, Bend, senior
Schuller played all over the court for the Lava Bears, with coach Kristin Cooper moving the first-team 5A all-state selection away from setting at the state tournament to utilize her superlative passing against tougher-serving teams. She finished with 161 kills, 131 digs, 166 assists and 24 aces in league and postseason play.
L Addy Azavedo, Jesuit, senior
The University of Washington commit has been a steady force on the Crusaders back line for four seasons, making 257 digs as a senior and capping her career with a stellar performance in the 6A state final against Oregon City.
L Maddie Angel, South Albany, junior
Angel, a first-team 5A all-state selection, finished with a team-high 357 digs, 25 assists and 47 aces to help the RedHawks win their first state championship.
Player of the year
Paige Thies, OH, Oregon City
Coach of the year
Kaela Wehrman, South Albany
Four years ago, the South Albany graduate (class of 2013) took over a rising program — its 16 wins in 2019 were the most in the previous seven years — and steadily built the RedHawks into a championship team. With Bentley’s arrival and the maturation of stalwarts Angel and junior outside hitter Taylor Donaldson, they won the first state title in any sport in school history and became the first undefeated 5A champion, dropping just two sets along the way — none to a 5A opponent.
Second team
OH Emma Brewer, Salem Academy, junior
OH Taylor Donaldson, South Albany, junior
OH Tatum Montiel, Marshfield, senior
RS Iman Foster, Jesuit, junior
MB Addi Knight, Barlow, senior
MB Audra Rose, St. Paul, senior
S Claire Crawford, Pleasant Hill, senior
S Hayden McGehee, Jesuit, senior
Flex Brooke Friesen, Sprague, sophomore
L Avery Axmaker, South Salem, senior
L Julia Paulson, Jesuit, senior
Third team
OH Mylee Blake, West Albany, senior
OH Giana Elgarico, Marist Catholic, senior
OH Gabby Hill, Nelson, senior
RS Grace Landon, Oregon City, senior
MB Katie Brewer, Centennial, senior
MB Alex Douglas, Jesuit, sophomore
S Allie Hawk, West Linn, senior
S Lexi Herber, Western Christian, senior
Flex Kaitlyn Siegner, Crane, sophomore
L Brooke Baude, Band, senior
L Chloe Runn, Marshfield, junior
