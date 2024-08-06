Pennsylvania high school football: Top senior edge rusher recruits for the 2024 season
The 2024 Pennsylvania high school football season is upon us, and it is time to take a look at some of highest rated recruits in the state. In this series, we will focus on the top recruits at a handful of positions for a specific graduating class.
We started with the senior quarterbacks, senior running backs and senior linebackers. It's now time to take a look at the guys making an impact off the edge.
Of the ranked players in the class of 2025 by 247Sports.com, there were a pair of senior edge rushers in Pennsylvania - Imhotep Charter's Zahir Mathis and Cheltenham's Sharlandiin Strange. While Mathis is committed to Ohio State, Strange remains uncommitted heading into his senior season.
All rankings are based off 247Sports.com.
Top 2 senior edge rusher recruits in Pennsylvania:
1. Zahir Mathis, Imhotep Charter; 6-fooot-6, 225 pounds (No. 3 overall in Pennsylvania 2025 class)
Committed to Ohio State
One of the top recruits in the state, Mathis helped Imhotep Charter win the PIAA Class 5A state title last season with 52 tackles and five sacks. Committed to Ohio State in January and held offers from Penn State, Alabama, USC, Florida, Michigan State, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M among others.
2. Sharlandiin Strange, Cheltenham; 6-foot-3, 225 pounds (No. 12 overall)
Uncommitted
As a junior, he made 74 tackles with 17 tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception. Once a Syracuse commit, he decommitted at the end of June and has not yet made another commitment. He holds offers from a number of schools, including Notre Dame, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers and Texas A&M.
