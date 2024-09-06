Vote: Who is the top athlete in Pennsylvania high school football for 2024?
Earlier we took a statewide look at some of the top high school athletes in the state of Pennsylvania for 2024.
Now, we want to hear from you: Who is the best of the best?
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top athlete this season. In a few weeks we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers. (The top three vote-getters at each position will make the all-star team.)
There are plenty of standout football players in Pennsylvania, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Tag us on X or Instagram at @SBLivePA to discuss the other athletes worthy of fans’ attention in 2024. You can also submit player nominations to ryan@scorebooklive.com.
Athlete voting will conclude Thursday, Sept. 12, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
Stay tuned to SBLive Pennsylvania all season long for all of your high school football coverage. You can check out our Pennsylvania high school football scoreboards all season long.
