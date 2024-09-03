Top athletes in Pennsylvania high school football in 2024
High school football season is upon us once again.
Over the last couple of weeks, we have been taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Pennsylvania high school football.
We started with the top quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, edge rushers, linebackers and defensive backs. Now we finish up with a look at the state's top athletes.
(Note: These lists were compiled prior to the first week of the season)
Maurice Barnes, jr., Bishop McDevitt
Barnes saw time at running back, defensive end and linebacker as a sophomore, recording 63 total tackles (eight for loss) while rushing for 734 yards and seven touchdowns. His early offers include Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State.
Aaron Bowers, sr., Northern Bedford
A three-time Class 1A all-state selection, Bowers entered his senior season with 20 career receiving touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He had 44 catches for 667 yards and eight TDs a season ago for state runner-up Northern Bedford.
Quincy Brannon, sr., Harrisburg
Brannon recorded 53 total tackles, six interceptions and 22 pass breakups as a junior en route to Class 6A all-state honors in the defensive backfield. On offense, he had 41 receptions for 682 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Dayshaun Burnett, sr., Imani Christian Academy
A four-star Penn State commit, Burnett took snaps at quarterback, wide receiver, edge rusher and linebacker a season ago. He was a Class 2A all-state pick at linebacker.
Wydeek Collier, jr., Neumann-Goretti
A big-time riser on the recruiting circuit, Collier is a four-star prospect with offers from Miami, Penn State and numerous others. The 6-foot-6, 205-pound athlete has an 82-inch wingspan and will see time at wide receiver and edge rusher this fall.
Bradley Gompers, sr., Pittsburgh Central Catholic
Gompers missed last year’s regular season due to a broken collarbone, but the Duke commit returned for the playoffs and recorded 16 tackles in the WPIAL title game. The star linebacker/tight end also plays basketball for Pittsburgh Central Catholic.
Daron Harris, jr., Chester
Harris led District 1 in interceptions as a sophomore with seven while compiling 665 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. The athlete’s early offers include Kent State, Syracuse and UConn.
Chase Hatton, sr., West Chester Rustin
A Marist commit, Hatton amassed 1,503 total yards and 25 touchdowns last fall to receive Class 5A all-state recognition at running back. He was just as good on defense, finishing with four interceptions.
Zykir Moore, jr., Woodland Hills
Moore dominated on both sides of the ball as a sophomore, putting up 92 total tackles (15 for loss) while finding the end zone 13 times. His numerous offers include Syracuse and UConn.
Joey O’Brien, jr., La Salle College
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound O’Brien is a phenom who is coveted by Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and numerous others. The four-star prospect had 38 total tackles, 18 pass breakups and three interceptions last fall. He was also a contributor on offense, catching 24 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns.
Chase Pensyl, sr., Shamokin Area
An all-around playmaker, Pensyl made the Class 4A all-state team on defense a season ago after putting up 120 total tackles, three interceptions, five forced fumbles and nine pass breakups. On offense, he scored 10 touchdowns and finished with 808 total yards.
Jared Porter, sr., Central Dauphin East
Porter, a Delaware commit, received Class 6A all-state recognition last season while accumulating 17 total touchdowns. He also had 53 total tackles and two interceptions on defense.
Kyshawn Robinson, jr., Westinghouse
An impact starter since his freshman season, Robinson could wind up playing receiver or defensive back at the next level. The four-star prospect’s early offers include Ohio State, Penn State and Pittsburgh.
Bo Sheptock, sr., Danville
Sheptock put up monster numbers as a junior, recording 1,914 all-purpose yards and 24 touchdowns with 103 total tackles and five interceptions on defense. A Class 3A all-state athlete pick last fall, Sheptock holds a Division I offer from Sacred Heart.
Matt Sieg, jr., Fort Cherry
Mr. Do Everything for Fort Cherry, Sieg is a four-star prospect who is unstoppable at the Class 1A level. Sieg ran for 2,402 yards and 40 touchdowns while throwing for 1,659 yards and 20 more scores as a dual-threat quarterback last season, earning all-state honors. He also returned two punts for TDs and picked off three passes on defense as Fort Cherry won its first WPIAL title in program history.
Arison Walker, sr., Aliquippa
Walker plays cornerback opposite Larry Moon III to form one of the best secondaries in Pennsylvania. He made the Class 4A all-state team last fall after recording 62 total tackles, eight interceptions and seven pass breakups. On offense, Walker scored six touchdowns as a receiver.
John Wetzel, sr., Greater Latrobe
A Marshall commit, Wetzel stars at quarterback and safety for Greater Latrobe. He piled up 1,235 passing yards, 1,040 rushing yards and scored 33 total touchdowns a season ago en route to Class 4A all-state honors. Defensively, Wetzel had 53 total tackles and three interceptions.
Marquez Wimberly, jr., Nazareth
Wimberly recorded more than 1,000 yards of total offense as a sophomore and found the end zone 14 times. But the coveted prospect really makes his name on defense where he was a Class 6A all-state corner.
Brett Wolski, jr., Marple Newtown
Wolski made the Class 5A all-state team as a defensive back last fall with 77 total tackles and four interceptions. He was just as good at running back, putting up 1,244 total yards and 13 touchdowns.
Eli Zimmerman, sr., Northwestern Lehigh
Zimmerman tied the Northwestern Lehigh single-season school record for interceptions with 10 as a junior, receiving Class 3A all-state honors. The talented playmaker also scored eight touchdowns from the running back position.
