SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Southeast (10/14/2024)
We recently released our latest national high school football Top 25 rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southeast (Florida, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky).
There was a lot of shuffling this week after Chaminade-Madonna handed St. Thomas Aquinas its second loss this season. The Raiders cede their spot in the Top 10 to Miami Central, which has a showdown this week with Norland, and High School on SI’s No. 1 team in Alabama (Auburn) enters the rankings at No. 9.
Southeast football Top 10
1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (National No. 4) (5-1)
2. Milton (Ga.) (National No. 6) (8-0)
3. Carrollton (Ga.) (National No. 9) (8-0)
4. Lakeland (Fla.) (National No. 14) (6-0)
5. Boyle County (Danville, Ky.) (National No. 14) (7-0)
6. Buford (Ga.) (National No. 18 (6-1)
7. Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn. (National No. 21) (7-0)
8. Armwood (Seffner, Fla.) (6-0)
9. Auburn (Ala.) (7-0)
10. Miami Central (Fla.) (5-1)
Honorable mention: Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.), North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.), Ruston (La.), Phenix City Central (Ala.), Saraland (Ala.), St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), Starkville (Miss.), Venice (Fla.)
