Miami no more? Oregon Ducks 5-star commit back in Oregon gear Friday night
Ever since his commitment in January 2023, there's been rumblings that Tampa Bay Tech (Florida) five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson could decommit from the Oregon Ducks.
And fans on either side of the aisle have been provided plenty of evidence.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound pass-catcher has taken visits to other programs and recently wore Miami Hurricanes gloves in a high school game.
On the other hand (no pun intended), Wilson has clearly put those rumors to rest, indicating he is rock-solid in his pledge to Dan Lanning's program - even releasing a produced video explaining his love for Oregon.
Ahead of Friday night's game, Wilson provided Oregon even more evidence, wearing Oregon gloves and cleats in Tampa Bay Tech's matchup against Gaither (Florida):
Overall, Oregon's class is ranked No. 13, but is No. 1 in terms of "rating per commit."
That first ranking could see a significant bump up soon, as the Ducks are reportedly set to flip Tennessee Volunteers five-star offensive lineman Douglas Utu.
As it stands, the Ducks' class is led by Wilson and fellow five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore, out of Duncanville (Texas).