Oregon Ducks setting the pace for 4-star cornerback Davon Benjamin
The 2026 recruiting class holds many valuable assets in the defensive back room, with four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin of Oaks Christian (Calif.) being a top prospect.
Benjamin is a four-star cornerback from Corona, Calif. The talented cornerback measures in at 6-foot, 165 pounds, and is ranked 36th in the nation and fourth in his position group, according to ON3Sports.
The talented prospect has been recruited by many top schools, including USC, Washington and Miami, to name a few. While all three of those schools are in well with his recruitment, a specific program seems to be the team setting the pace.
The Oregon Ducks look to be the possible frontrunners in his recruitment as the talented defensive back would be coached by a team who relies heavily on that position.
Benjamin would fit in well with the Ducks. Not only does he play cornerback, he also plays safety, showing his true versatility on the defensive side. This gives coaches more flexibility when trying to fit him into a role.
National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins of 247Sports shared his analysis on the talented cornerback:
“Versatile athlete who could have more upside than any defensive back in the class. Solid 6-0, 180 pound frame and can run. A hamstring injury has unfortunately kept him out of track season this year after running sub 11.0-100m three times as a freshman. Plays a lot of safety for Oaks to keep him more involved and allow him to make more plays and could end up at either spot in college.
"As a corner he shows physicality at the line, can flip hips, change direction, break on the ball, has excellent closing speed and can run with anyone. Plays a physical game, is tough in run support and will lay guys out. Explosive with the ball in his hands via INT/fumble recovery and is strong in the return game as well. Really strong all around game, true cover guy who can make the big play and has a high athletic ceiling.”
No commitment date seems set, giving teams such as the home-state Trojans a chance.
