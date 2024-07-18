Prediction: Oregon Ducks poised for imminent 5-star football commitment
After a near-miss of Zephyrhills (Florida) consensus five-star defensive back D.J. Pickett earlier this week, the Oregon Ducks appear poised to quickly right the ship on the recruiting trail.
Oregon has a top-five recruiting class nationally, led by Duncanville (Texas) five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore and Tampa Bay Tech (Florida) five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson.
But they aren't done yet.
Prediction: Trey McNutt to Oregon Ducks
On Friday at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, Shaker Heights (Ohio) five-star safety Trey McNutt is set to announce his college commitment out of finalists Florida, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas A&M and USC:
While McNutt, the nation's No. 19 overall prospect and No. 1 safety, has visited all five of his finalists, his recruitment seemed to alter dramatically following his June 21 official visit to Eugene.
Immediately following that trip rumors began to circulate that Dan Lanning's program had emerged as the team to beat for the 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back.
And the recruiting industry followed suit.
247Sports has a recent prediction favoring the Ducks, while On3 gives Oregon a 93.2 percent chance of landing McNutt.
Throw in recent comments made by recruits, including thinly-veiled hints at some major commitments upcoming, and it seems likely "McNutt to Eugene" is the landing spot.
Of note, major recruitments can change at the last minute, and there's little doubt Ohio State and others would like to pull off a surprise similar to "Pickett to LSU" witnessed earlier in the week.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about McNutt as a prospect:
"Track athlete who brings that speed to the football field. Good high school receiver who shows twitch and ball skills there that will translate to defense but not out of the question a school could give him offensive looks. Has played safety and corner. Will come down from the safety position and support the run. Good tackler who will hit and drive through contact, not just a drag down tackler, and takes good angles. Can be a college free safety, nickel, or move around for a defense. Has enough size and length but is not elite as far as physical size measureables. Playmaker with toughness and those abilities will translate to wherever a school wants to use him."