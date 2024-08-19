2024 Rhode Island high school football schedules released: Bishop Hendricken vs. Central rematch in October
The time has come to start circling dates on your calendar for this year's must-see games and can't-miss matchups as 2024 Rhode Island high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming RIIL season.
The season officially kicks off on Friday, September 13, and the football calendar year will conclude with the 2024 RIIL state championships on November 22.
2024 Rhode Island high school football schedules for all teams in every RIIL classification are available on SBLive Rhode Island, where you can also find live Rhode Island high school football scores, info on top players, and much more.
2024 Rhode Island RIIL high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 RIIL high school football season schedule:
August 15: Preseason begins
August 23-24: Preseason dates to schedule a joint practice
August 27: First scrimmages allowed
September 13: First contests
November 1: Final week of the regular season
November 8: Quarterfinal weekend
November 15: Semifinal weekend
November 22: 2024 RIIL Championship weekend*
ALL TEAM SCHEDULES | WEEK-BY-WEEK SCHEDULES
*The 2023 Rhode Island high school football state title games were played at Cranston Stebbins Stadium in Cranston. The RIIL has not announced if the 2024 state championships will remain in Cranston.
Not sure which team's schedule you want to dive into first? You could always start with last year's Rhode Island state champions to check out their road to a potential repeat.
Here are the 2023 RIIL football state champions in each classification:
2023 Rhode Island high school football state champions
- Division 1: Bishop Hendricken Hawks
- Division 2: Barrington Eagles
- Division 3: Middletown Islanders
- Division 4: Davies Career & Tech Patriots
