High School On SI 2024 All-State Rhode Island's Football Award Winners
There were first-time state champions, repeat winners - and some of the craziest games you will ever seen played anywhere on a football field this fall.
And now it is time for High School On SI Rhode Island to release its individual award winners, including the player and coach of the year honorees.
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI RHODE ISLAND'S 2024 ALL-STATE INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNERS
Player of the Year: Jordan Duke, ATH, Classical, Sr.
Though the Purple weren’t able to go all the way and win the Division III state championship, Duke had himself the best season of any player in the state. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound running back last season for Classical rushed for 1,045 yards on 105 carries and scored 24 touchdowns on the ground. Through the air, Duke hauled in 37 passes for 901 yards and added 11 scores.
Offensive Player of the Year: Trevor Lytle, WR, Ponaganset, Sr.
Playing for the Division III state champions, Lytle put together a terrific season through the air for the Cheiftains. The senior wide receiver caught just 30 passes for 846 yards (28.2 yards per catch) and scored 18 touchdowns. Was a force on defense at safety made 13 tackles and two interceptions.
Defensive Player of the Year: Ian Bing, LB, St. Raphael Academy, Sr.
The speedy linebacker continued his stellar play as a senior for St. Raphael Academy. Bing finished through nine games compiling 74 tackles, 19 for loss, 12.5 sacks, forced four fumbles, eight passes batted away and picked off one.
Two-way Player of the Year: Paul Zolkos, RB/LB, Scituate, Sr.
The 5-foot-8, 190-pound two-way athlete for Scituate put together a strong season. Zolkos on offense starred at running back, rushing for 1,285 yards on 168 carries and scoring 15 touchdowns. Also hauled in nine passes for 214 yards and four touchdowns. On defense at inside linebacker, Zolkos made 31 tackles and four went for a loss.
Coach of the Year: Keith Croft, Bishop Hendricken
Playing out of the highest classification in the state and the hardest schedule of them all, Croft led his Hawks to another title in 2024. The Bishop Hendricken head coach led the team to a 7-4 record, defeating La Salle Academy 24-21 for the Division I crown. Croft’s team faced regional powers like Greenwich (Connecticut), Fairfield Prep (Connecticut) and Monsignor Farrell (New York) all along the way.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi