South Carolina High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 13, 2025
Another week of the 2025 South Carolina high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 13, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI South Carolina Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Division I computer rankings, Irmo.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest South Carolina high school football computer rankings, as of October 13, 2025:
SCHSL High School Football Class A Rankings
1. Carvers Bay (8-0)
2. Ware Shoals (7-0)
3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (7-0)
4. Johnsonville (5-1)
5. Abbeville (5-2)
6. Dixie (5-1)
7. Lewisville (4-3)
8. Latta (6-1)
9. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (5-2)
10. Baptist Hill (5-2)
11. Scott's Branch (5-2)
12. Lamar (4-3)
13. Cross (4-4)
14. Lake View (3-3)
15. Ridgeland/Hardeeville (4-4)
16. Hannah-Pamplico (2-5)
17. Ridge Spring-Monetta (3-4)
18. Johnson (3-4)
19. Lee Central (3-4)
20. Blackville-Hilda (3-4)
21. Calhoun Falls Charter (2-4)
22. Hardeeville (2-6)
23. Great Falls (2-5)
24. Whitmire (2-5)
25. Bethune-Bowman (3-5)
SCHSL High School Football Class AA Rankings
1. North Central (7-0)
2. Central (6-0)
3. Strom Thurmond (5-2)
4. Saluda (5-2)
5. Timberland (6-1)
6. East Clarendon (6-1)
7. Fairfield Central (5-3)
8. Andrew Jackson (4-3)
9. Clinton (5-3)
10. Philip Simmons (5-2)
11. Batesburg-Leesville (5-2)
12. Chester (5-3)
13. Hampton County (5-3)
14. Manning (4-3)
15. Mid-Carolina (3-5)
16. Chesterfield (4-3)
17. Pelion (4-3)
18. Chesnee (4-3)
19. Andrews (3-4)
20. Eau Claire (4-3)
21. Cheraw (3-4)
22. Woodland (3-4)
23. Liberty (4-3)
24. Whale Branch (3-4)
25. Edisto (3-4)
SCHSL High School Football Class AAA Rankings
1. Newberry (8-0)
2. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (6-2)
3. Loris (7-0)
4. Woodruff (6-1)
5. Belton-Honea Path (7-0)
6. Orangeburg-Wilkinson (6-0)
7. Powdersville (5-2)
8. Marlboro County (6-1)
9. Swansea (7-0)
10. Christ Church Episcopal (5-2)
11. Waccamaw (5-2)
12. Crescent (5-2)
13. Silver Bluff (4-4)
14. Broome (4-4)
15. North Charleston (5-2)
16. Southside Christian (2-5)
17. Hanahan (3-5)
18. Fox Creek (5-2)
19. St. Joseph's Catholic (4-3)
20. Pendleton (4-3)
21. West-Oak (3-4)
22. Dillon (3-4)
23. Battery Creek (2-5)
24. Keenan (2-6)
25. Union County (1-7)
SCHSL High School Football Class AAAA Rankings
1. South Pointe (6-1)
2. South Florence (6-1)
3. Gray Collegiate Academy (5-2)
4. North Augusta (6-1)
5. Flora (7-1)
6. Hartsville (5-2)
7. Hilton Head (6-1)
8. Seneca (7-1)
9. Daniel (6-1)
10. Wren (5-2)
11. Camden (5-2)
12. Bluffton (5-2)
13. May River (6-1)
14. Midland Valley (5-2)
15. Bishop England (5-2)
16. South Aiken (4-3)
17. Wilson (5-3)
18. Fountain Inn (4-3)
19. Crestwood (4-4)
20. Westside (3-4)
21. Lower Richland (4-4)
22. Gilbert (3-4)
23. Emerald (3-4)
24. Beaufort (3-4)
25. Greer (4-4)
SCHSL High School Football Class AAAAA Rankings
1. Irmo (7-0)
2. Northwestern (7-1)
3. Indian Land (7-0)
4. Carolina Forest (6-1)
5. Dutch Fork (5-1)
6. T.L. Hanna (6-1)
7. Greenwood (6-1)
8. Stratford (6-1)
9. Ridge View (5-2)
10. Summerville (6-1)
11. James Island (6-1)
12. Sumter (6-1)
13. Berkeley (5-2)
14. Rock Hill (5-3)
15. Myrtle Beach (5-2)
16. Gaffney (5-2)
17. Dorman (4-2)
18. White Knoll (5-2)
19. Greenville (5-2)
20. Lucy G. Beckham (4-2)
21. Ashley Ridge (4-3)
22. Clover (4-3)
23. Spartanburg (4-3)
24. Catawba Ridge (4-2)
25. Westwood (5-2)
View full Class AAAAA rankings