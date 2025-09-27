South Carolina high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025
The 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolled into Week 6 on Friday, September 26, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
South Carolina High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (SCHSL) - September 26, 2025
South Carolina high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025
Andrew Jackson Academy 34, Clarendon Hall 0
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 62, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 8
Belton-Honea Path 45, Chapman 0
Berkeley 54, St. James 0
Bethune-Bowman 28, Military Magnet Academy 8
Bishop England 52, Woodland 6
Blue Ridge 63, Landrum 28
Blythewood 46, Spring Valley 0
Boiling Springs 42, Eastside 17
Broome 40, Blacksburg 7
Byrnes 21, Dorman 33
Camden 43, Dreher 0
Carolina Forest 54, Southside Christian 13
Carvers Bay 61, Green Sea Floyds 15
Central 34, Cheraw 27
Christ Church Episcopal 40, Hampton County 35
Clinton 60, Union County 0
Clover 27, Fort Mill 26
Crescent 34, Liberty 27
Crestwood 27, Lower Richland 14
Daniel 27, Seneca 16
Dixie 27, Towns County 21
Dorman 33, Byrnes 21
East Clarendon 26, Manning 12
Easley 30, Woodmont 22
Fairfield Central 35, Andrew Jackson 0
Flora 27, York 6
Gaffney 28, Spartanburg 21
Gilbert 30, Aiken 13
Gray Collegiate Academy 41, North Augusta 27
Greenville 34, JL Mann 0
Greenwood 24, Hillcrest 20
Greer 30, Travelers Rest 7
Hanahan 36, Andrews 22
Hartsville 27, Wilson 21
Hilton Head 38, Bluffton 28
Holly Hill Academy 40, Cathedral Academy 18
Indian Land 33, Rock Hill 9
Johnsonville 28, Hannah-Pamplico 7
King Academy 36, Conway Christian 0
Kingstree 22, Lake City 18
Lancaster 21, Richland Northeast 14
Lincoln County 45, Strom Thurmond 20
Lugoff-Elgin 42, Sumter 57
May River 38, Georgetown 0
Midland Valley 34, Brookland-Cayce 7
Myrtle Beach 28, Cane Bay 21
Newberry 35, Saluda 7
North Central 42, Buford 0
Northwestern 56, Catawba Ridge 20
Northwood Academy 23, Hammond 10
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 47, Atlantic Collegiate 0
Pendleton 41, Carolina Academy 6
Pickens 63, Berea 0
Ridge Spring-Monetta 35, Whitmire 0
Ridge View 46, Westwood 8
Ridgeland/Hardeeville 16, Hardeeville 0
Riverside 41, Wade Hampton 15
Silver Bluff 49, Barnwell 6
South Aiken 28, Airport 15
Summerville 48, Goose Creek 0
Sumter 57, Lugoff-Elgin 42
Swansea 36, Columbia 6
T.L. Hanna 28, Mauldin 21
Trinity-Byrnes 27, Northside Christian Academy 0
Ware Shoals 4, Clear Dot Charter 0
West-Oak 27, Greenwood Christian 0
Westside 26, Abbeville 20
White Knoll 40, Fort Dorchester 0
Win-E-Mac 24, Hillcrest 20
Wren 35, Woodruff 7