High School

South Carolina high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025

See every final score from Week 6 of South Carolina high school football

Brady Twombly

T.L. Hanna High reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter at Westside Stadium in Anderson, S.C. Friday, September 5, 2025.
The 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolled into Week 6 on Friday, September 26, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Andrew Jackson Academy 34, Clarendon Hall 0

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 62, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 8

Belton-Honea Path 45, Chapman 0

Berkeley 54, St. James 0

Bethune-Bowman 28, Military Magnet Academy 8

Bishop England 52, Woodland 6

Blue Ridge 63, Landrum 28

Blythewood 46, Spring Valley 0

Boiling Springs 42, Eastside 17

Broome 40, Blacksburg 7

Byrnes 21, Dorman 33

Camden 43, Dreher 0

Carolina Forest 54, Southside Christian 13

Carvers Bay 61, Green Sea Floyds 15

Central 34, Cheraw 27

Christ Church Episcopal 40, Hampton County 35

Clinton 60, Union County 0

Clover 27, Fort Mill 26

Crescent 34, Liberty 27

Crestwood 27, Lower Richland 14

Daniel 27, Seneca 16

Dixie 27, Towns County 21

Dorman 33, Byrnes 21

East Clarendon 26, Manning 12

Easley 30, Woodmont 22

Fairfield Central 35, Andrew Jackson 0

Flora 27, York 6

Gaffney 28, Spartanburg 21

Gilbert 30, Aiken 13

Gray Collegiate Academy 41, North Augusta 27

Greenville 34, JL Mann 0

Greenwood 24, Hillcrest 20

Greer 30, Travelers Rest 7

Hanahan 36, Andrews 22

Hartsville 27, Wilson 21

Hilton Head 38, Bluffton 28

Holly Hill Academy 40, Cathedral Academy 18

Indian Land 33, Rock Hill 9

Johnsonville 28, Hannah-Pamplico 7

King Academy 36, Conway Christian 0

Kingstree 22, Lake City 18

Lancaster 21, Richland Northeast 14

Lincoln County 45, Strom Thurmond 20

Lugoff-Elgin 42, Sumter 57

May River 38, Georgetown 0

Midland Valley 34, Brookland-Cayce 7

Myrtle Beach 28, Cane Bay 21

Newberry 35, Saluda 7

North Central 42, Buford 0

Northwestern 56, Catawba Ridge 20

Northwood Academy 23, Hammond 10

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 47, Atlantic Collegiate 0

Pendleton 41, Carolina Academy 6

Pickens 63, Berea 0

Ridge Spring-Monetta 35, Whitmire 0

Ridge View 46, Westwood 8

Ridgeland/Hardeeville 16, Hardeeville 0

Riverside 41, Wade Hampton 15

Silver Bluff 49, Barnwell 6

South Aiken 28, Airport 15

Summerville 48, Goose Creek 0

Sumter 57, Lugoff-Elgin 42

Swansea 36, Columbia 6

T.L. Hanna 28, Mauldin 21

Trinity-Byrnes 27, Northside Christian Academy 0

Ware Shoals 4, Clear Dot Charter 0

West-Oak 27, Greenwood Christian 0

Westside 26, Abbeville 20

White Knoll 40, Fort Dorchester 0

Win-E-Mac 24, Hillcrest 20

Wren 35, Woodruff 7

