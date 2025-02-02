Baylor High School star Jamyan Theodore feels there is more work to do despite being heavily recruited
Some of the high schools in the state of Tennessee do a great job getting talented recruits in from all over including the country of Canada. Sometimes they even get talented recruits from other states such as Jamyan Theodore, who transferred to Tennessee's Baylor High School from Lutheran West High School in Ohio.
Theodore is a player who has blown up on the recruiting scene after a successful first season with the Red Raiders. He has picked up many offers including Mississippi State, Liberty, Wake Forest and more.
Following his successful season he caught up with High School on SI.
Before beginning the conversation, Theodore wanted everyone reading to know what makes him most thankful.
“First off I want to thank and give all glory to my lord and savior Jesus Christ. Without him, truly none of this would be possible," said Theodore. "My season with Baylor School football has truly been a blessing. I mean, coming in as a new guy I was really nervous coming into such a powerhouse school, but my coaching staff and teammates really helped me get into rhythm early. I started to pick up the defensive plays quickly and started making plays in practice which helped me solidify a spot as a starter. My coaches trusted in my abilities and let me go out there and ball out every Friday. We really had a great team this year. Our chemistry was like no other and we managed to have a great year. Overall, I had a great year with Baylor and was able to show my God-given abilities."
Theodore believes the success of the coaching staff carried over and helped him as a player and prove why he is a lockdown corner.
“Our defensive coaching spent a lot of hours into developing a successful defense that was going to be able to get stops. The defense we had this year was completely different from the one from last year. We had a lot of new players come in and a lot of new starters to the defense. My DB coach (Jaylon Baker) and I built a strong relationship from the start and we were able to find ways to perfect our defensive scheme.
"He helped me sharpen some of my skills and was constantly finding new things to work on. We were a very tight group as a defense and played with a lot of energy and aggression. We had a really great group of leaders and they did a great job of being there for those in need. We also played with a chip on our shoulder as a group due to us being doubted from the start of the year. I thank my coaches for allowing me to play and show that I’m a true lockdown DB.”
The Red Raiders came up short for the second year in a row against the McCallie Blue Tornadoes. This is something that doesn’t sit right with the Red Raiders and adds fuel to the fire.
“Obviously this year we came up short. We played a hard fought battle against a good McCallie team in the state championship. So that really stings and I have a lot of anger built up from that. I definitely want to get a redemption at that game and win the state championship. Also, just show out more and put myself on the map. I feel like right now I’m getting a lot of attention and offers but there’s still some doubt out there and I want to prove to people that I’m able to compete at the highest level. I also want to get out and help my team in any way possible. If it’s to play offense to help out, I’m willing to do so.”
The off-season is the biggest time for recruiting and improvement as the season is starting to load up for 2025. Theodore has some big plans for this off-season which he hopes to improve him as a player and a recruit.
“I have a lot of big plans for the off-season. Currently, I’m running track and I’m lifting with my strength and conditioning coach. I really want to improve my 100-meter times because last year I wasn’t able to test my times during track season. I want to get my new times out there to some coaches who are interested. I also want to gain some weight. That’s one of the main things I’m focusing on, especially if I aspire to play at the next level. With my strength and conditioning coach, I think I will be able to accomplish my goals. I know a lot of coaches are waiting for me to gain some weight, therefore I will focus a lot on doing so.”
No decision timeline has been made for the talented Baylor defensive back although every school that has offered him is doing a good job so far, he confirms.
“Right now I’m getting a lot of attention and offers from a lot of schools. I’m very blessed to have received all my offers and grateful for the coaches who believe in my abilities. All the schools that have offered have done a good job of being in contact with me. My recruitment is still open. I would like to visit schools with my family before making any decision.”
More From This Author (Caleb Sisk)
- North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick visits Jared Curtis
- The positives and negatives of OTE basketball
- Noah Neumann discusses high school basketball and social media success
- OTE star Taylen Kinney visits Purdue Boilermakers basketball
- Former Carolina Panthers star Captain Munnerlyn accepts Chambers high school head coaching job
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 off-season and 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App