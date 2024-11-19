High School

Tennessee (TSSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, quarterfinal matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Tennessee high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times for the TSSAA quarterfinals

Sam Brown

DIVISION II-AAA: Ethan Utley, Ensworth, Sr. - Here, Utley (55) attacks an MBA offensive lineman at Montgomery Bell Academy on Aug. 30, 2024.
DIVISION II-AAA: Ethan Utley, Ensworth, Sr. - Here, Utley (55) attacks an MBA offensive lineman at Montgomery Bell Academy on Aug. 30, 2024.

The 2024 Tennessee high school football playoffs continue this week as the TSSAA Division I postseason heads into the quarterfinals, and Division II plays its semifinal matchups.

Tennessee high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Tennessee high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus quarterfinal and semifinal matchups:

Division 6A

Quarterfinal matchups

Bearden vs. Maryville

7:00 p.m. Friday

Oakland vs. Riverdale

7:00 p.m. Friday

Stewarts Creek vs. Ravenwood

7:00 p.m. Friday

Collierville vs. Houston

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 TSSAA Division 6A high school football bracket

Division 5A

Quarterfinal matchups

Sevier County vs. West

7:00 p.m. Friday

Oak Ridge vs. McMinn County

7:00 p.m. Friday

Shelbyville vs. Page

7:00 p.m. Friday

Beech vs. Springfield

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 TSSAA Division 5A high school football bracket

Division 4A

Quarterfinal matchups

Greeneville vs. Anderson County

7:00 p.m. Friday

White County vs. Macon County

7:00 p.m. Friday

Marshall County vs. Pearl-Cohn

7:00 p.m. Friday

Dyer County vs. Melrose

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 TSSAA Division 4A high school football bracket

Division 3A

Quarterfinal matchups

Gatlinburg-Pittman vs. Alcoa

7:00 p.m. Friday

Meigs County vs. Sequatchie County

7:00 p.m. Friday

East Nashville Magnet vs. Sycamore

7:00 p.m. Friday

Westview vs. Covington

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 TSSAA Division 3A high school football bracket

Division 2A

Quarterfinal matchups

Bledsoe County vs. York Institute

7:00 p.m. Friday

Westmoreland vs. Marion County

7:00 p.m. Friday

Huntington vs. Milan

7:00 p.m. Friday

Memphis Business Academy vs. Mitchell

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 TSSAA Division 2A high school football bracket

Division 1A

Quarterfinal matchups

Oliver Springs vs. Coalfield

7:00 p.m. Friday

South Pittsburg vs. Clay County

7:00 p.m. Friday

Richland vs. McKenzie

7:00 p.m. Friday

Union City vs. Memphis Academy of Science

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 TSSAA Division 1A high school football bracket

Division II AAA

Semifinal matchups

Baylor vs. Brentwood Academy

7:00 p.m. Friday

McCallie vs. Ensworth

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 TSSAA Division II AAA high school football bracket

Division II AA

Semifinal matchups

Battle Ground Academy vs. Franklin Road Academy

6:00 p.m. Friday

Christ Presbyterian Academy vs. Boyd-Buchanan

6:00 p.m. Friday

2024 TSSAA Division II AA high school football bracket

Division II A

Semifinal matchups

Jackson Christian vs. Nashville Christian

6:00 p.m. Friday

Donelson Christian Academy vs. Columbia Academy

6:00 p.m. Friday

2024 TSSAA Division II A high school football bracket

Published
Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball.  

