Tennessee (TSSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, quarterfinal matchups, game times
The 2024 Tennessee high school football playoffs continue this week as the TSSAA Division I postseason heads into the quarterfinals, and Division II plays its semifinal matchups.
Tennessee high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Tennessee high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus quarterfinal and semifinal matchups:
Division 6A
Quarterfinal matchups
Bearden vs. Maryville
7:00 p.m. Friday
Oakland vs. Riverdale
7:00 p.m. Friday
Stewarts Creek vs. Ravenwood
7:00 p.m. Friday
Collierville vs. Houston
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 TSSAA Division 6A high school football bracket
Division 5A
Quarterfinal matchups
Sevier County vs. West
7:00 p.m. Friday
Oak Ridge vs. McMinn County
7:00 p.m. Friday
Shelbyville vs. Page
7:00 p.m. Friday
Beech vs. Springfield
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 TSSAA Division 5A high school football bracket
Division 4A
Quarterfinal matchups
Greeneville vs. Anderson County
7:00 p.m. Friday
White County vs. Macon County
7:00 p.m. Friday
Marshall County vs. Pearl-Cohn
7:00 p.m. Friday
Dyer County vs. Melrose
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 TSSAA Division 4A high school football bracket
Division 3A
Quarterfinal matchups
Gatlinburg-Pittman vs. Alcoa
7:00 p.m. Friday
Meigs County vs. Sequatchie County
7:00 p.m. Friday
East Nashville Magnet vs. Sycamore
7:00 p.m. Friday
Westview vs. Covington
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 TSSAA Division 3A high school football bracket
Division 2A
Quarterfinal matchups
Bledsoe County vs. York Institute
7:00 p.m. Friday
Westmoreland vs. Marion County
7:00 p.m. Friday
Huntington vs. Milan
7:00 p.m. Friday
Memphis Business Academy vs. Mitchell
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 TSSAA Division 2A high school football bracket
Division 1A
Quarterfinal matchups
Oliver Springs vs. Coalfield
7:00 p.m. Friday
South Pittsburg vs. Clay County
7:00 p.m. Friday
Richland vs. McKenzie
7:00 p.m. Friday
Union City vs. Memphis Academy of Science
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 TSSAA Division 1A high school football bracket
Division II AAA
Semifinal matchups
Baylor vs. Brentwood Academy
7:00 p.m. Friday
McCallie vs. Ensworth
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 TSSAA Division II AAA high school football bracket
Division II AA
Semifinal matchups
Battle Ground Academy vs. Franklin Road Academy
6:00 p.m. Friday
Christ Presbyterian Academy vs. Boyd-Buchanan
6:00 p.m. Friday
2024 TSSAA Division II AA high school football bracket
Division II A
Semifinal matchups
Jackson Christian vs. Nashville Christian
6:00 p.m. Friday
Donelson Christian Academy vs. Columbia Academy
6:00 p.m. Friday
2024 TSSAA Division II A high school football bracket
—
