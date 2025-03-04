(11) Denton Guyer vs. The Woodlands College Park: Texas UIL boys 6A-II state semifinal; preview, live updates
Denton Guyer vs. The Woodlands College Park (29-9)
There should be plenty of action when No. 11 Denton Guyer takes on The Woodlands College Park in the University Interscholastic League (UIL) 6A Division II state basketball semifinal at Waco Midway High School.
Opening tip is slated for 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 4, and you can follow along below as High School on SI and SBLive Texas provides live updates of the game, or you can follow along on NFHS Network.
The winner will advance to the finals at the Alamodome in San Antonio where they’ll face the winner of Tuesday’s other semifinal between No. 10 Katy Jordan and San Antonio Harlan.
Guyer (32-7) is making its first trek this far into the playoffs. The program had never been past the regional finals round prior to its 64-43 victory over Wolfforth Frenship last week to claim the Region 1 championship.
The Wildcats beat Crowley 72-54 in the Region 1 semifinals and breezed past McKinney 75-60 in the first round, but their toughest task to date in these playoffs came against Dallas Jesuit when they survived a 51-48 scare in the Area championship.
The Wildcats are led by 6-foot-2 senior point guard Jordan Lowery, who is ranked the No. 32 point guard in the nation by 247Sports. A UT-Arlington commit, Lowery is averaging 16.1 points and 3.6 assists in his return to Guyer.
A Nike Elite Youth Basketball athlete, Lowery transferred back to Guyer this season after spending his junior year at North Carolina’s Winston Salem Christian Prep, and he’ll draw a lot of focus from the Cavaliers defense.
They’ll also have to account for 6-4 junior sharpshooter Silas Rodriguez, who averages 41 percent on 3-point attempts and 15.7 points per game.
The Cavaliers, meanwhile, have won eight straight and 13 of their last 14 games. Their last loss came to Willis (80-75) on Jan. 24, which went on to lose to Horn 52-47 in the Region 2 semifinals.
Grinnell commit, Tyler Copes (6-9 center) and 6-3 combo guard DJ Neal anchor the defense for the Wildcats.
College Park, in turn, beat Horn 66-63 to win the Region 2 championship and advance to Tuesday’s semifinal. The Cavaliers had to fight to make it out of the first two rounds before smacking Wylie East 60-39 in the Region 2 semifinals.
They survived a 72-68 nail-biter against Spring in the first round and then escaped Spring Klein Collins 69-68 in the Area championship.
The Cavaliers have a pair of seniors who do the lion’s share of the work for their offense, as Aiden Buckmon (6-3 guard) and Colorado commit Ian Inman (6-5 guard) lead the way. Buckmon leads the team, averaging 19.8 points, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game across 37 games. Inman, meanwhile, is averaging 18.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals across 34 games.
The teams have faced one like opponent this season. College Park lost its season opener to Humble Atascocita 69-68 on Nov. 9. Guyer beat Humble Atascocita 47-41 on Nov. 22.
