High School

Semifinal scoreboard: Texas boys state basketball playoff; Class 1A-6A Divisions I and II (03/03/2025 - 03/04/2025)

Brackets and updated scores and matchups for the semifinal round of the Texas UIL boys state basketball playoff

Levi Payton

Jayton's Sean Stanaland grabs a rebound against Texline in a Class 1A Division II state semifinal boys basketball game Monday, March 3, 2025, at the Rip Griffin Center.
Jayton's Sean Stanaland grabs a rebound against Texline in a Class 1A Division II state semifinal boys basketball game Monday, March 3, 2025, at the Rip Griffin Center. / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024-2025 Texas UIL State Basketball Tournament continues this week with an exciting slate of games as we’ve reached the semifinal round of the Texas high school boys basketball playoff.

This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division II, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes later this month.

Now that regional finals are in the books, this week's state semifinals are slated to run March 3-4. State finals will be held March 6-8 at The Alamodome in San Antonio.

Last season's boys state champions were Jayton (1A), Lipan (2A), Hitchcock (3A), Oak Cliff Faith Academy (4A), Lancaster (4A) and Plano East (6A).

Texas UIL boys state semifinal brackets

1A Division I

1A Division II

2A Division I

2A Division II

3A Division I

3A Division II

4A Division I

4A Division II

5A Division I

5A Division II

6A Division I

6A Division II

Texas UIL boys state basketball semifinal scoreboard

Class 1A Division I

Jan. 3

Turkey Valley 58, Garden City 37

Perrin-Whitt 66, Brookeland 57

Class 1A Division II

Jan. 3

Jayton 56, Texline 43

Jan. 4

Bryson vs. Kennard, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Division I

Jan. 4

Ropesville Ropes vs. Waco Meyer, 7 p.m.

Jan. 3

Hearne 58, Marlin 48

Class 2A Division II

Jan. 3

Lipan 63, New Home 41

Jan. 4

Ben Wheeler Martin’s Mill vs. Goldthwaite, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A Division I

Jan. 4

Iowa Park vs. Tatum, 7 p.m.

Onalaska vs. Columbus, 6 p.m.

Class 3A Division II

Jan. 4

Wichita Falls City View vs. Paradise, 7 p.m.

Kountze vs. San Antonio Cole, 7 p.m.

Class 4A Division I

Jan. 4

Lubbock Estacado vs. Dallas Kimball, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Washington vs. LBJ Austin, 7 p.m.

Class 4A Division II

Jan. 4

Krum vs. Kennedale, 7 p.m.

Houston Wheatley vs. La Marque, TBA

Class 5A Division I

Jan. 4

North Richland Hills Birdville vs. Frisco Heritage, 7 p.m.

Beaumont West Brook vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 7 p.m.

Class 5A Division II

Jan. 4

Arlington Mansfield Summit vs. Killeen Ellison, TBA

Missouri City Fort Bend Marshall vs. San Antonio Alamo Heights, 7 p.m.

Class 6A Division I

Jan. 4

Allen vs. Duncanville, TBA

Bellaire vs. San Antonio Brennan, 7 p.m.

Class 6A Division II

Jan. 4

Denton Guyer vs. The Woodlands College Park, 7 p.m.

Jan. 4

Fulshear Jordan vs. San Antonio Harlan, 7 p.m.

Scoreboard: Texas UIL boys high school basketball Class 1A-6A Division I and II regional finals; updates

Texas UIL boys state basketball Class 1A-6A Division I and II regional finals brackets (02/27/2025 - 03/01/2025)

FINAL: Texas state championships; UIL high school girls basketball 1A-6A Division I and II brackets, scoreboard

Aaliyah Chavez news: The latest updates on the nation's No. 1 recruit

Storybook ending as No. 1 phenom Aaliyah Chavez stamps her place in high school basketball history

Published
Levi Payton
LEVI PAYTON

Home/Texas