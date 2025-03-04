Semifinal brackets: Texas boys state basketball playoff; Class 1A-6A Divisions I and II (03/03/2025 - 03/04/2025)
The 2024-2025 Texas UIL State Basketball Tournament continues this week with an exciting slate of games as we’ve reached the semifinal round of the Texas high school boys basketball playoff.
This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division II, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes later this month.
Now that regional finals are in the books, this week's state semifinals are slated to run March 3-4. State finals will be held March 6-8 at The Alamodome in San Antonio.
Last season's boys state champions were Jayton (1A), Lipan (2A), Hitchcock (3A), Oak Cliff Faith Academy (4A), Lancaster (4A) and Plano East (6A).
Texas UIL boys state basketball semifinal brackets
Class 1A Division I
Jan. 3
Turkey Valley vs. Garden City, 6:30 p.m.
Perrin-Whitt vs. Brookeland, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Division II
Date TBA
Texline vs. Jayton, TBA
Bryson vs. Kennard, TBA
Class 2A Division I
Jan. 3
Ropesville Ropes vs. Waco Meyer, TBA
Marlin vs. Hearne, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Division II
Jan. 4
New Home vs. Lipan, 6:30 p.m.
Ben Wheeler Martin’s Mill vs. Goldthwaite, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A Division I
Jan. 4
Iowa Park vs. Tatum, 7 p.m.
Onalaska vs. Columbus, 6 p.m.
Class 3A Division II
Jan. 4
Wichita Falls City View vs. Paradise, 7 p.m.
Kountze vs. San Antonio Cole, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Division I
Jan. 4
Lubbock Estacado vs. Dallas Kimball, 7:30 p.m.
Houston Washington vs. LBJ Austin, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Division II
Jan. 4
Krum vs. Kennedale, 7 p.m.
Houston Wheatley vs. La Marque, TBA
Class 5A Division I
Jan. 4
North Richland Hills Birdville vs. Frisco Heritage, 7 p.m.
Beaumont West Brook vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 7 p.m.
Class 5A Division II
Jan. 4
Arlington Mansfield Summit vs. Killeen Ellison, TBA
Missouri City Fort Bend Marshall vs. San Antonio Alamo Heights, 7 p.m.
Class 6A Division I
Jan. 4
Allen vs. Duncanville, TBA
Bellaire vs. San Antonio Brennan, 7 p.m.
Class 6A Division II
Jan. 4
Denton Guyer vs. The Woodlands College Park, 7 p.m.
Jan. 3
Fulshear Jordan vs. San Antonio Harlan, 7 p.m.
