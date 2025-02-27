(2) Broaddus vs. (3) Clyde Eula: Texas UIL girls Class 1A-I state championship; preview, live scoring, updates
This highly anticipated game has the makings of an instant classic as two of the best defenses in 1A square off for a state championship.
Broaddus, No. 2 in the state per the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) rankings, takes on No. 3 Eula at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Class 1A Division I state championship at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
At 34-4, Broaddus has not lost to another Class 1 opponent this season. After beginning the season 7-3, the Lady Bulldogs have ripped off 27 wins in their last 28 games. They’ve scored 2,465 points this season while surrendering only 1,070.
Speaking of teams on a hot streak, Eula (36-2) began the season 0-1 after a 41-36 loss to Gorman. Their only other loss was a 34-29 decision at the hands of 2A state finalist Nocona.
Gorman (31-4) lost 34-32 in the area championship to Neches, and Neches lost to Broaddus 61-38 in the state semifinal last week.
Eula has scored 2,228 points this season and allowed only 1,011.
Broaddus kicked off these playoffs with a 103-12 victory over Goodrich in Bi-Distict play, beat Richland 41-36 in the area championship, bested Barksdale Neuces Canyon 74-26 in the regional semifinal and beat Brookeland 57-40 to win the Region 4 crown.
Eula escaped Westbrook 30-27 in the Bi-District, then walloped Munday 73-23, Garden City 54-44 and Hermleigh 40-30 in the regional championship.
Check back often as we will provide live updates throughout the entirety of the game once it starts. You can also follow on NFHS Network.
Texas UIL girls Class 1 Division I state championship: No. 2 Broaddus vs. No. 3 Clyde Eula; live scoring, updates
Live updates will go here once the game starts.
Texas UIL high school girls basketball 1A-6A Division I and II state championship brackets, scoreboard updates
Texas UIL boys state basketball Class 1A-6A Division I and II regional finals brackets (02/27/2025 - 03/01/2025)
Aaliyah Chavez news: The latest updates on the nation's No. 1 recruit
Texas UIL girls basketball 1A-II state championship: (5) Nazareth vs. (11) Saltillo; preview, live scoring, updates