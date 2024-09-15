Caden Durham called former Texas high school football teammate after breakout game
One area of concern for nationally ranked Duncanville High School's offense entering the 2024 high school football season was finding a replacement for running back Caden Durham, who is now a freshman at LSU.
On Saturday, Durham, SBLive's first team all-Texas running back in 2023, had a breakout performance in LSU's thrilling 36-33 road win over South Carolina, rushing for 98 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Shortly after, Duncanville won a back-and-forth high school football showdown of its own, beating St. Frances Academy (Maryland) in a nationally ranked matchup, 28-24.
The Panthers got some big runs from senior tailback JaQualon Armstrong, who finished with 88 yards on 21 carries. He had 70 of those yards in the second half.
Shortly after the game ended, Armstrong got a congratulatory phone call from Durham.
“(He told me) keep going. … He just told me to keep my head high and play how you play,” Armstrong said. “Caden set a high standard, so I’m just trying to get there. … I’ve got some shoes to fill, and that’s what I’m looking to do.”
Armstrong’s biggest run was a 28-yard gain to the St. Frances 37 during Duncanville’s game-winning drive.
“I knew I had to put the team in the red zone and I had the team on my back,” Armstrong said. “I know if I get down there, get the team hyped then we’re going to get up in that box. “We were down going into halftime, but we kept our heads up and motivated our team and just kept it going; do what we really do.”
Armstrong added he has received only one college offer, from Colorado State-Pueblo. But he believes similar performances like Saturday, and especially should Duncanville get in position for a third straight 6A Division I championship, and Armstrong will get more collegiate offers.
"I’m going to keep working and get more,” he said.
“(St. Frances Academy) was a good team. We both worked hard and played hard, but we just came out with the win.”
-- Buck Ringgold | buck@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx