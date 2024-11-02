5-star Ohio State football commit houses 99-yard kick return
The nation's top-rated cornerback broke off a highlight befitted his pedigree in a Texas high school football game on Friday night.
Five-star Ohio State commit Devin Sanchez took a kickoff 99 yards for touchdown in the first quarter of North Shore's district blowout of King.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back did it in response to his opposition's first touchdown of the game, which gave the Mustangs a three-touchdown lead early in a 42-14 win at Galena Park ISD Stadium in Houston.
It was a fitting play for a sentimental and honorable night for the long-decorated Sanchez, who has been committed to Ohio State since Jan. 6.
Not only was it senior night, but Sanchez was also announced as a Navy All-American.
Reps from the annual East vs. West game presented Sanchez with a jersey for the nationally televised showcase, which takes place on Jan. 11 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Sanchez —the nation's No. 5 overall prospect and No. 2 recruit in Texas per 247 Sports — is the most decorated player on a talent-laden North Shore roster that includes four-star Colorado-bound receiver Quanell X Farrakhan Jr., four-star LSU-committed linebacker Charles Ross and three-star Rice pledge D'Andre Hardeman Jr.
But the best cornerbacks often see the least action, as offenses tinker passing attacks around avoiding throwing in his direction.
That hasn't stopped Sanchez from shining for the Mustangs (9-0), the No. 7 ranked team in the county. He entered the season as High School on SI's No. 3 best returning player in the state.
The Mustangs' Week 10 win was much less dramatic than its Week 9 comeback over 6A District 23 rival Atasocita, which required a last-minute scoring drive to complete a 27-23 comeback win over nationally ranked neighboring foe Atascocita.
North Shore, which has lost the last two UIL 6A Division I state championships to fellow national power Duncanville, is one win away from repeating as district champion if it beats Summer Creek (7-1, 4-1) on the road on Nov. 8.
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx