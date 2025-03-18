A list of Texas high school alums in this year's NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
March Madness is here and the field of 68 teams in the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournamentwas unveiled. Many people will be filling out brackets and doing extensive research to determine which school will win it all.
A large number of former Texas high school basketball alums are represented in the Big Dance this year. There are 32 teams with at least 1 player who graduated from a Texas high school.
The Texas Longhorns have the most homegrown talent with 9 players that graduated from Texas high school. Texas A&M had six, while Houston and Texas Tech have five each. Kansas and Troy have four, while McNeese State, Marquette and New Mexico all have three.
Here is a list of NCAA Men's Tournament players who originally went to high school in Texas:
American
Elijah Spring, China Spring
Arizona
KJ Lewis, El Paso Chapin/Duncanville
Auburn
Addarin Scott, Dallas David W. Carter
Blake Muschalek, Addison Trinity Christian Academy
Colorado State
Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, San Antonio Warren
Jalen Lake, Waxahachie
Grand Canyon
JaKobe Coles, Denton Guyer
High Point
Terry Anderson, Deer Park
Braden Hausen, Amarillo
Houston
Kordelius Jefferson, Arlington James Martin
Ramon Walker, Alvin Shadow Creek
L.J. Cryer, Katy Morton Ranch
Joseph Tugler, Cypress Falls
Terrance Arceneaux, Beaumont United
Kansas
Jamari McDowell, Manvel
KJ Adams, Austin Westlake
Noah Shelby, Dallas Greenhill School
Rylen Griffen, Richardson
Kentucky
Walker Horn, Austin Westlake
Liberty
JC Shirer Jr., Arlington Grace Prep Academy
Marquette
Cameron Brown, Plano John Paul II
Josh Clark, Sugar Land William P. Clements
Maryland
Jahari Long, Bellaire Episcopal
Jay Young, Garland
McNeese State
T’Johnn Brown, Dallas Skyline
DJ Richards Jr., Cypress Creek
Erik Villareal, Houston Clear Lake
Memphis
Jared Harris, Silsbee
PJ Haggerty, Crosby
Michigan
Ruben Jones, Houston Jack Yates
Michigan State
Gehrig Normand, North Richland Hills Birdville
Mississippi
Max Smith, Austin Anderson
Zach Day, Midland Christian
Mississippi State
Shawn Jones Jr., Alvin Shadow Creek
Mount St. Mary’s
Dallas Hobbs, Plano Dynamic Prep
New Mexico
Kayde Dotson, Beaumont United
Daniel Thomas, Dallas Carter
CJ Noland, Waxahachie
Oklahoma
Kuol Atak, Haltom City
SIU-Edwardsville
Jo Valrie, Houston Yates
St. John’s
Zuby Ejiofor, Garland
Aaron Scott, Spring Legacy the School of Sport Sciences/Spring Klein Oak
Tennessee
Campbell Duncan, Austin Anderson
Gavin Paull, Austin Westlake
Texas
Julian Larry, Lewisville iSchool Academy
Chendall Weaver, Mansfield Timberview
Preston Clark, Austin Westlake
Nic Codie, Carrollton Newman Smith
Tramon Mack, Dickinson
Malik Presley, San Marcos
Ze’Rik Onyema, San Antonio John Jay
Anthon McDermott, Hallsville
Devon Pryor, Houston PSAT Academy
Texas A&M
Zhuric Phelps, Midland Legacy/Duncanville
Hayden Hefner, Nederland
Wade Taylor IV, Lancaster
Christopher McDermott, Houston Booker T. Washington
Jaelyn Lee, Paris
Manny Obaseki, Plano John Paul II
Texas Tech
Jazz Henderson, Dallas Faith Family of Oak Cliff
Leon Horner, Plano Dynamic Prep
Jack Francis, Austin Anderson
JT Toppin, Dallas Faith Family of Oak Cliff
Corbin Green, Midlothian
Troy
Marcs Rigsby, Jr., Irving MacArthur
Myles Rigsby, Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt
Tayton Conerway, Burleson Centennial
Jackson Fields, Missouri City Alief Lawrence E. Elkins
UC-San Diego
Tyler McGhie, Denton Guyer
Utah State
Karson Templin, Lucas Lovejoy
Vanderbilt
Coleson Messer, Dallas Highland Park
Jordan Williams, Houston Second Baptist
Yale
Samson Aletan, Richardson Lake Highlands
Almost made the list
There are also 13 players on teams in the field that either attended high school in Texas before transferring or still claim a Texas town as their hometown on the school’s website.
The schools are listed with the player's hometown or high school, followed by where they graduated. Add in those six college with players with some Texas connection, which makes it 38 of the 68 NCAA teams. Those teams listed below and not above are bolded and underlined.
Baylor
Langston Love, Cibolo Steele/Montverde Academy
Omar Adegbola, Houston/Montverde Academy
Clemson
Ace Buckner, Dallas/La Lumiere
Illinois
Tre White, Little Elm/Prolific Prep
Kansas
Zach Clemence, San Antonio/Findley Prep/Sunrise Christian Academy
Marquette
Chase Ross, Dallas/Cushing Academy
Missouri
Trent Burns, Cypress/Good Vision Academy
Mount St. Mary’s
Jonathan Ogunfuye, Cypress Ranch/Spire Academy
Oklahoma
Jacolb-Fredson-Cole, Bellaire/Link Academy
San Diego State
Magoon Gwath, Euless/Veritas Prep
Texas
Jamie Wilson, Austin/Oak Hill Academy, Va.
Tre Johnson, Richardson Lake Highlands/Link Academy
UConn
Liam McNeeley, Richardson/Montverde Academy