A list of Texas high school alums in this year's NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament
Want a good recipe to advance to the NCAA Division I Women’s Tournament?
Recruit Texas players.
Of the 68 teams selected on Sunday, half of the schools have at least one player from the Lone Star State.
The Texas Longhorns leads the way with 6 in-state recruits.
Stephen F. Austin and Southern were next with four, while TCU, Oregon, Oklahoma and Mississippi all have three Texans on the roster.
Dallas-area powerhouse Duncanville will have 6 alums in the field. DeSoto, located next to Duncanville, has four in the field.
And, one family has two players in the tournament.
Aaliyah Roberson is on TCU’s roster, while Arianna Roberson is playing at Duke. If the two play each other, it would be in the semifinals in Tampa Bay.
Here is a list of NCAA Women's Tournament players who originally went to high school in Texas:
Alabama
Zaay Green, Duncanville
Arkansas State
Crislyn Rose, Sachse
Mimi McCollister, Athens
Baylor
Sarah Andrews, Irving MacArthur
California
Gisella Maul, Cedar Park
Duke
Ashlon Jackson, Hardin-Jefferson
Arianna Roberson, San Antonio Clark
Fairfield
Kendall McGruder, South Grand Prairie
Georgia Tech
D’Asia Thomas, Houston Christian
Grand Canyon
Callie Cooper, Richardson
Harvard
Harmoni Turner, Mansfield Legacy
High Point
Nevaeh Zavala, Rowlett/Plano East/Royse City
Indiana
Julianna LaMendola, Coppell
Iowa State
Alisa Williams, Denton Braswell
Lehigh
Sibelle Zambie, Dallas Greenhill School
LSU
Sa’Myah Smith, Texarkana/DeSoto
Amani Bartlett, Houston Christian
Mississippi
Starr Jacobs, Duncanville
Christeen Iwuala, San Antonio Ronald Reagan
Ayanna Thompson, DeSoto
Murray State
Trinity White, McKinney
Norfolk State
Stephanie Mosley, Mansfield Timberview
North Carolina State
Maddie Cox, Flower Mound
Oklahoma
Nevaeh Tot, Dallas Parish Episcopal/Plano John Paul II
Kiersten Johnson, Duncanville
Liz Scott, Spring Klein Oak
A list of Texas high school alums in this year's NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
Oklahoma State
Brenna Butler, Gruver
Kennedy Evans, Little Elm/Dallas Legion Prep
Oregon
Amina Muhammad, DeSoto
Sammie Wagner, San Antonio Wagner
Deja Kelly, San Antonio Johnson/Duncanville
Oregon State
AJ Marotte, Cedar Park Vista Ridge
Princeton
Adaora Nwokeji, Humble Summer Creek
San Diego State
Kaelyn Hamilton, McKinney North
Adryana Quezada, Frisco Lone Star
South Carolina
Adhel Tac, South Grand Prairie
Southern
Aleighyah Fontenot, Fort Bend Ridge Point
Imani Morris, Duncanville
Tionna Lidge, El Paso Andress
Xyllize Harrison, Garland
Stephen F. Austin
Hope LeMelle, Duncanville
Key Roseby, Frisco Liberty
Lydia Cooke-Wiggins, Plano John Paul II
Mimi Gatewood, DeSoto
Tennessee
Jewel Spear, The Colony
Texas
Rori Harmon, Cypress Creek
Shay Holle, Austin Westlake
Justice Carlton, Katy Seven Lakes
Sarah Graves, Keller
Taylor Jones, Dallas Christian School
Abbie Boutilier, Flower Mound
TCU
Sedona Prince, Liberty Hill
Ella Hamlin, Granbury
Aaliyah Roberson, San Antonio Clark
UC-San Diego
Nicki Polocheck, Houston Memorial
USC
Rian Forestier, San Antonio Brandeis
Vanderbilt
Jordyn Oliver, Prosper
West Virginia
Zya Nugent, Denison
Jordan Thomas, Carrollton Hebron
