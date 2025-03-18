High School

A list of Texas high school alums in this year's NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament

This year's NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament features Texas players on 34 teams

Cody Thorn

Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon (3) grabs a loose ball as South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chloe Kitts (21) watches during the first half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon (3) grabs a loose ball as South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chloe Kitts (21) watches during the first half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Want a good recipe to advance to the NCAA Division I Women’s Tournament

Recruit Texas players.

Of the 68 teams selected on Sunday, half of the schools have at least one player from the Lone Star State.

The Texas Longhorns leads the way with 6 in-state recruits.

Stephen F. Austin and Southern were next with four, while TCU, Oregon, Oklahoma and Mississippi all have three Texans on the roster.

Dallas-area powerhouse Duncanville will have 6 alums in the field. DeSoto, located next to Duncanville, has four in the field.

And, one family has two players in the tournament.

Aaliyah Roberson is on TCU’s roster, while Arianna Roberson is playing at Duke. If the two play each other, it would be in the semifinals in Tampa Bay.

Here is a list of NCAA Women's Tournament players who originally went to high school in Texas:

Alabama

Zaay Green, Duncanville 

Arkansas State 

Crislyn Rose, Sachse 

Mimi McCollister, Athens

Baylor

Sarah Andrews, Irving MacArthur

California

Gisella Maul, Cedar Park 

Duke

Ashlon Jackson, Hardin-Jefferson 

Arianna Roberson, San Antonio Clark 

Fairfield

Kendall McGruder, South Grand Prairie 

Georgia Tech 

D’Asia Thomas, Houston Christian 

Grand Canyon

Callie Cooper, Richardson 

Harvard

Harmoni Turner, Mansfield Legacy

High Point

Nevaeh Zavala, Rowlett/Plano East/Royse City

Julianna LaMendola
Indiana's Julianna LaMendola (20) shoots between Purdue's Kendall Puryear (22) and Reagan Bass (34) during the Indiana versus Purdue women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indiana 

Julianna LaMendola, Coppell 

Iowa State 

Alisa Williams, Denton Braswell 

Lehigh 

Sibelle Zambie, Dallas Greenhill School 

LSU

Sa’Myah Smith, Texarkana/DeSoto 

Amani Bartlett, Houston Christian 

Mississippi 

Starr Jacobs, Duncanville 

Christeen Iwuala, San Antonio Ronald Reagan 

Ayanna Thompson, DeSoto

Murray State 

Trinity White, McKinney

Norfolk State 

Stephanie Mosley, Mansfield Timberview 

North Carolina State 

Maddie Cox, Flower Mound

Oklahoma

Nevaeh Tot, Dallas Parish Episcopal/Plano John Paul II

Kiersten Johnson, Duncanville 

Liz Scott, Spring Klein Oak 

A list of Texas high school alums in this year's NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

Oklahoma State

Brenna Butler, Gruver 

Kennedy Evans, Little Elm/Dallas Legion Prep 

Oregon 

Amina Muhammad, DeSoto 

Sammie Wagner, San Antonio Wagner

Deja Kelly, San Antonio Johnson/Duncanville

Oregon State 

AJ Marotte, Cedar Park Vista Ridge

Princeton 

Adaora Nwokeji, Humble Summer Creek 

San Diego State 

Kaelyn Hamilton, McKinney North 

Adryana Quezada, Frisco Lone Star

South Carolina

Adhel Tac, South Grand Prairie 

Southern 

Aleighyah Fontenot, Fort Bend Ridge Point 

Imani Morris, Duncanville

Tionna Lidge, El Paso Andress 

Xyllize Harrison, Garland

Stephen F. Austin 

Hope LeMelle, Duncanville 

Key Roseby, Frisco Liberty 

Lydia Cooke-Wiggins, Plano John Paul II 

Mimi Gatewood, DeSoto 

Tennessee 

Jewel Spear, The Colony 

Texas

Rori Harmon, Cypress Creek 

Shay Holle, Austin Westlake

Justice Carlton, Katy Seven Lakes

Sarah Graves, Keller 

Taylor Jones, Dallas Christian School 

Abbie Boutilier, Flower Mound

TCU

Sedona Price
Texas Christian Horned Frogs forward Sedona Price (13) handles the ball while being guarded by Oklahoma Sooners center Beatrice Culliton (0) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images / Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Sedona Prince, Liberty Hill 

Ella Hamlin, Granbury

Aaliyah Roberson, San Antonio Clark

UC-San Diego 

Nicki Polocheck, Houston Memorial 

USC 

Rian Forestier, San Antonio Brandeis

Vanderbilt

Jordyn Oliver, Prosper 

West Virginia

Zya Nugent, Denison

Jordan Thomas, Carrollton Hebron

OTHER TEXAS STORIES

Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (03/17/2025)

NFL legend LaDainian Tomlinson to coach at a Texas high school as an assistant football coach

High School on SI Top 25 national high school baseball rankings (3/16/2025)

No. 1 recruit Aaliyah Chavez highlights Texas Basketball Coaches UIL Class 4A-6A girls high school all-state teams

Published
Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

Home/Texas