Aaliyah Chavez, (5) Lubbock Monterey vs. (8) Argyle: Texas UIL Class 5A DII Region 1 final; live scoring, updates

Today’s game features UIL Texas Basketball Coaches Association (TBCA) Class 5A powers No. 5 Lubbock Monterey taking on No. 8 Argyle in a 5A Division II Region 1 championship at Abilene Christian University.
Opening tip is slated for 1 p.m.
The Lady Plainsmen (34-5) got here by beating Wichita Falls Memorial 83-26 in a Bi-District game on Feb. 10, El Paso Burges 91-52 in an Area playoff on Feb. 14, and Fort Worth Brewer 76-40 in a region semifinal on Feb. 18.
They are led by five-star guard Aaliyah Chavez (5-foot-11), the consensus No. 1 girls recruit for the Class of 2025.
Chavez, who announced Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, South Carolina and LSU as her college finalists, has scored 120 points so far in this postseason, 1,395 points this season and 4,750 in her career.
She scored 50 in Monterey’s win against Brewer, 45 against Burges and 25 in the blowout over Memorial. Through 39 games this year, Chavez is averaging 35.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
Not to be overlooked, junior teammates Ambrosia Cole and Ari Johnson also average double figures for the Lady Plainsmen. A 5-7 guard, Cole is averaging 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals. Johnson, 6-3 center, averages 12.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.5 blocks.
But Argyle (32-5) will easily be Monterey’s toughest task this postseason. The Lady Eagles might have the best defense in Class 5A. They’ve held opponents to 1,180 points this season – an average of 31.8 points per game – while scoring 1,988.
Something certainly must give way in this one. As a team Monterey has scored 2,969 points this season while surrendering 1,798.
Whether they can slow down Chavez and keep Cole and Johnson off the board is the big question, but the Lady Eagles have handled good offenses before. In fact, they beat No. 7 Mansfield (30-6) – who was coming off an 85-2 victory in the first round over Fort Worth Polytechnic – 44-30 in the area round on Feb. 13.
Argyle began the playoffs with a 45-19 victory over Granbury and reached this final with a 50-34 win over Plainview on Feb. 17. The Lady Eagles trailed 12-10 at the end of the first quarter of that game before going on a 21-6 run in the second quarter and never looked back.
