Texas UIL girls basketball playoffs Class 1A-6A region semifinal schedule, matchups (02-17, 02-18-2025)
The 2024-2025 Texas UIL State Basketball Tournament continues this week with an exciting slate of games in the second round of the Texas high school girls basketball playoff.
This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division II, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes later this month.
With bi-district and area games complete, regional semifinals begin Monday and run through Feb. 18. Regional finals are slated for Feb. 20-22.
The state semifinals are slated for Feb. 24-25 and the state championship games will held Feb. 27-March 1 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas.
TEXAS UIL GIRLS BASKETBALL REGION SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE
Region Semifinals
Class 1A Division I
Region 1
Kress vs. Spur
Happy vs. Gail Borden County
Region 2
Garden City vs. Clyde Eula
Water Valley vs. Hermleigh
Region 3
Newcastle vs. May
Saint Jo vs. Neches
Region 4
Broaddus vs. Barksdale Nueces Canyon
Brookeland vs. Tilden McMullen County
Class 1 Division II
Region 1
Texline vs. Whitharral
Nazareth vs. Ackerly Sands
Region 2
Mertzon Iron County vs. Aspermont
Blackwell vs. Jayton
Region 3
Avinger vs. Milford
Saltillo vs. Stephenville Huckabay
Region 4
Zavalla vs. Medina
Abbott vs. San Isidro
Class 2A Division I
Region 1
New Deal vs. Ozona
Panhandle vs. Ballinger
Region 2
Nocona vs. Collinsville
Seymour vs. Muenster
Region 3
Larue LaPoynor vs. Hawkins
Jewett Leon vs. Gladewater Union Grove
Region 4
Danbury vs. San Saba
Flatonia vs. Johnson City
Class 2 Division II
Region 1
Farwell vs. Christoval
Clarendon vs. Roscoe
Region 2
Lipan vs. Slidell
Crawford vs. Lindsay
Region 3
Ben Wheeler Martin’s Mill vs. Tenaha
Frost vs. Douglass
Region 4
Weimar vs. Goldthwaite
Bremond vs. Mason
Class 3A Division I
Region 1
Dalhart vs. Clyde
Shallowater vs. Tuscola Jim Ned
Region 2
Gunter vs. Malakoff
Winnsboro vs. Mineola
Region 3
Little River Academy vs. Diboll
Fairfield vs. Hitchcock
Region 4
Columbus vs. Corpus Christi West Oso
Edna vs. Bishop
Class 3 Division II
Region 1
Coahoma vs. Wichita Falls City View
Idalou vs. Tolar
Region 2
Bells vs. Quitman
Paradise vs. Tatum
Region 3
West vs. Nacogdoches Central Heights
Keene vs. Kountz
Region 4
El Maton Tidehaven vs. George West
Jourdanton vs. San Diego
Class 4A Division I
Region 1
Seminole vs. Decatur
Canyon vs. Burkburnett
Region 2
Corinth Lake Dallas vs. Mabank
Kennedale vs. Sulphur Springs
Region 3
Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson
Orange Little Cypress vs. China Spring
Region 4
San Antonio Davenport vs. La Feria
Fredericksburg vs. Beeville Jones
Class 4A Division II
Region 1
Pampa vs. Brock
Amarillo Randall vs. Glen Rose
Region 2
Dallas Lincoln vs. Sunnyvale
Godley vs. Paris North Lamar
Region 3
Hamshire-Fannett vs. Salado
Bridge City vs. Jarrell
Region 4
Geronimo Navarro vs. Robstown
Cuero vs. Sinton
Class 5A Division I
Region 1
Amarillo Tascosa vs. Aledo
Amarillo vs. Denton Ryan
Region 2
Heritage vs. Red Oak
Dallas Highland Park vs. Killeen Chaparral
Region 3
College Station A&M Consolidated vs. Georgetown
La Porte vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson
Region 4
San Antonio Wagner vs. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff
San Antonio Pieper vs. Edinburg Vela
Region 5 Division II
Region 1
Lubbock Monterey vs. Wichita Falls Brewer
Plainview vs. Argyle
Region 2
Frisco Memorial vs. Midlothian Heritage
Frisco Wakeland vs. Killeen Ellison
Region 3
Mount Belvieu Barbers Hill vs. Pflugerville
Bryan Rudder vs. Bastrop
Region 4
Liberty Hill vs. Corpus Christi Moody
Cedar Park vs. Alice
Class 6A Division I
Region 1
Fort Worth North Crowley vs. Flower Mound
Fort Worth Timber Creek vs. Plano East
Region 2
Duncanville vs. The Woodlands
Cedar Hill vs. Houston Nimitz
Region 3
Houston Cypress Falls vs. Houston Summer Creek
Katy Taylor vs. Pearland Dawson
Region 4
Round Rock vs. Cibolo Steele
San Antonio Brennan vs. Laredo United South
Class 6A Division II
Region 1
Fort Worth Boswell vs. Little Elm Braswell
Wolfforth Frenship vs. Denton Guyer
Region 2
Lancaster vs. Spring Grand Oaks
DeSoto vs. Cypress Springs
Region 3
Fulshear vs. Missouri City Fort Bend Hightower
Houston Alief Taylor vs. Friendswood Clear Brook
Region 4
San Antonio Churchill vs. Converse Judson
Austin Vandegrift vs. San Marcos