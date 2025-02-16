High School

Texas UIL girls basketball playoffs Class 1A-6A region semifinal schedule, matchups (02-17, 02-18-2025)

Region semifinal schedules for all divisions of the Class 1A-6A Texas high school girls basketball playoff

Amarillo Tascosa’s Angelyce Green dribbles the ball against Monterey in a District 3-5A girls basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at Monterey High School. / Annie Rice/For the Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024-2025 Texas UIL State Basketball Tournament continues this week with an exciting slate of games in the second round of the Texas high school girls basketball playoff. 

This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division II, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes later this month.

With bi-district and area games complete, regional semifinals begin Monday and run through Feb. 18. Regional finals are slated for Feb. 20-22.

The state semifinals are slated for Feb. 24-25 and the state championship games will held Feb. 27-March 1 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas.

TEXAS UIL GIRLS BASKETBALL REGION SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE

Region Semifinals

Class 1A Division I

Region 1

Kress vs. Spur

Happy vs. Gail Borden County

Region 2

Garden City vs. Clyde Eula

Water Valley vs. Hermleigh

Region 3

Newcastle vs. May

Saint Jo vs. Neches

Region 4

Broaddus vs. Barksdale Nueces Canyon

Brookeland vs. Tilden McMullen County

Class 1 Division II

Region 1

Texline vs. Whitharral

Nazareth vs. Ackerly Sands

Region 2

Mertzon Iron County vs. Aspermont

Blackwell vs. Jayton

Region 3

Avinger vs. Milford

Saltillo vs. Stephenville Huckabay

Region 4

Zavalla vs. Medina

Abbott vs. San Isidro

Class 2A Division I

Region 1

New Deal vs. Ozona

Panhandle vs. Ballinger

Region 2

Nocona vs. Collinsville

Seymour vs. Muenster

Region 3

Larue LaPoynor vs. Hawkins

Jewett Leon vs. Gladewater Union Grove

Region 4

Danbury vs. San Saba

Flatonia vs. Johnson City

Class 2 Division II

Region 1

Farwell vs. Christoval

Clarendon vs. Roscoe

Region 2

Lipan vs. Slidell

Crawford vs. Lindsay

Region 3

Ben Wheeler Martin’s Mill vs. Tenaha

Frost vs. Douglass

Region 4

Weimar vs. Goldthwaite

Bremond vs. Mason

Class 3A Division I

Region 1

Dalhart vs. Clyde

Shallowater vs. Tuscola Jim Ned

Region 2

Gunter vs. Malakoff

Winnsboro vs. Mineola

Region 3

Little River Academy vs. Diboll

Fairfield vs. Hitchcock

Region 4

Columbus vs. Corpus Christi West Oso

Edna vs. Bishop

Class 3 Division II

Region 1

Coahoma vs. Wichita Falls City View

Idalou vs. Tolar

Region 2

Bells vs. Quitman

Paradise vs. Tatum

Region 3

West vs. Nacogdoches Central Heights

Keene vs. Kountz

Region 4

El Maton Tidehaven vs. George West

Jourdanton vs. San Diego

Class 4A Division I

Region 1

Seminole vs. Decatur

Canyon vs. Burkburnett

Region 2

Corinth Lake Dallas vs. Mabank

Kennedale vs. Sulphur Springs

Region 3

Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson

Orange Little Cypress vs. China Spring

Region 4

San Antonio Davenport vs. La Feria

Fredericksburg vs. Beeville Jones

Class 4A Division II

Region 1

Pampa vs. Brock

Amarillo Randall vs. Glen Rose

Region 2

Dallas Lincoln vs. Sunnyvale

Godley vs. Paris North Lamar

Region 3

Hamshire-Fannett vs. Salado

Bridge City vs. Jarrell

Region 4

Geronimo Navarro vs. Robstown

Cuero vs. Sinton

Class 5A Division I

Region 1

Amarillo Tascosa vs. Aledo

Amarillo vs. Denton Ryan

Region 2

Heritage vs. Red Oak

Dallas Highland Park vs. Killeen Chaparral

Region 3

College Station A&M Consolidated vs. Georgetown

La Porte vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson

Region 4

San Antonio Wagner vs. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff

San Antonio Pieper vs. Edinburg Vela

Region 5 Division II

Region 1

Lubbock Monterey vs. Wichita Falls Brewer

Plainview vs. Argyle

Region 2

Frisco Memorial vs. Midlothian Heritage

Frisco Wakeland vs. Killeen Ellison

Region 3

Mount Belvieu Barbers Hill vs. Pflugerville

Bryan Rudder vs. Bastrop

Region 4

Liberty Hill vs. Corpus Christi Moody

Cedar Park vs. Alice

Class 6A Division I

Region 1

Fort Worth North Crowley vs. Flower Mound

Fort Worth Timber Creek vs. Plano East

Region 2

Duncanville vs. The Woodlands

Cedar Hill vs. Houston Nimitz

Region 3

Houston Cypress Falls vs. Houston Summer Creek

Katy Taylor vs. Pearland Dawson

Region 4

Round Rock vs. Cibolo Steele

San Antonio Brennan vs. Laredo United South

Class 6A Division II

Region 1

Fort Worth Boswell vs. Little Elm Braswell

Wolfforth Frenship vs. Denton Guyer

Region 2

Lancaster vs. Spring Grand Oaks

DeSoto vs. Cypress Springs

Region 3

Fulshear vs. Missouri City Fort Bend Hightower

Houston Alief Taylor vs. Friendswood Clear Brook

Region 4

San Antonio Churchill vs. Converse Judson

Austin Vandegrift vs. San Marcos

