Austin Westlake vs. Austin Lake Travis: Live score, updates from Texas high school football playoffs
This is a rematch of a District 26-6A game held on Oct. 25. Westlake won that game, 28-16.
This is the lone quarterfinal game on Friday in 6A Division II so whoever wins this Austin showdown will get a chance to see what happens in the North Shore/Atascocita matchup.
Nationally ranked No. 10, Austin Westlake (12-1) has won 10 in a row since losing to Atascocita on Sept. 13. So, it is possible the Chaparrals will have a rematch two consecutive weekends.
QB Reese Wise and RB Brandon Clark ran for two touchdowns in Westlake's 52-14 win over San Antonio Johnson last week.
The Chaps had four players sign on Wednesday during the early signing period. Schaper is ranked as the No. 110 LB in the country by 274Sports. Wilhelm is ranked No. 104 nationally as a tight end.
Lake Travis (12-1) hammered San Antonio East Central, 52-7 to reach this game.
Junior RB Vann Hopping had 4 TDs and 181 yards in the victory for the Cavaliers.
Lake Travis has an 11-9 record in this rivalry dating back to 2006, but Westlake has won the past five games. This will be the first time since 2016 the two have played each other twice: that year Lake Travis won both meetings.
The Cavaliers had four players sign to play Division I football this week. They were DL Gus Cordova (Southern Cal); QB Chaston Ditta (East Carolina), S Cam'ren-Chance Brooks (Stephen F. Austin) and LS Roberson Belmarez (Army).
Follow along below for live updates from Austin Westlake vs. Austin Lake Travis in their 6A Division II Area playoff game Friday at Kelley Reeves Stadium in Round Rock. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. CT.
Austin Westlake vs. Austin Lake Travis live updates
Updates will be added once the game starts
-- Cody Thorn | @sblivetx